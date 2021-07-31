BANK OF BOTSWANA

July 30, 2021

PRESS PRESS RELEASE

VOLUNTARY SURRENDER OF ELECTRONIC PAYMENT SERVICE

LICENCE

The Bank of Botswana (Bank) wishes to inform members of the public that, in line with licensing powers conferred by Regulation 4 (1) of the Electronic Payment Services Regulations, 2019 (Regulations), Terra Payment Services Botswana Proprietary Limited has voluntarily surrendered its licence to operate an electronic payment service issued on May 12, 2020.

Accordingly, the public is advised not to transact electronic payment service with any person purporting to trade in the name of Terra Payment Services Botswana Proprietary Limited.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a criminal offence, under Regulation 4(1) of the Electronic Payment Services Regulations, 2019, to operate an electronic payment service without a valid licence issued by the Bank.

