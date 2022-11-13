Volunteers bring aid to recaptured Kherson

World Central Kitchen organization prepared 600 packages with cereals, pasta, oil, canned food, jam, and other things and distributed them in different districts of Kherson.

"As you can see, people are now taking food very much, because there was nothing here," said Stanislav Stoikov, a military volunteer who accompanied the group.

Stoikov added that they planned to bring an even bigger truck with humanitarian aid to the city in a few days.

Ukrainian troops arrived in the center of Kherson on Friday (November 11) after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.

The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat of the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.