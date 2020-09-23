Volunteers of America Texas : Has Been Selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Top 200 Finalist and Needs Your Votes!

Volunteers of America Texas needs your help by voting to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to help improve the community we serve. Starting September 23 at 12:00am ET, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can click here to vote for our cause.

VOA Texas has until October 2 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

VOA Texas has nominated our drug treatment for pregnant and parenting women in our San Antonio location. Funding would allow us to build a playground structure for the kids, support our dad’s program, and fund emergency expenses facing our clients, which we call Barrier Busters that can derail recovery.

“Having an outlet for the children who reside with their parents onsite will allow the families to strengthen their bonds through play. We are thankful to State Farm for the opportunity to continue helping vulnerable families in the San Antonio region,” said Ramon Gonzales, Residential Treatment Director.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

About Volunteers of America Texas

Volunteers of America Texas is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that strengthens communities by helping the vulnerable reach their full potential. Services include addiction treatment, affordable housing, intellectual and developmental disabilities services, community re-entry programs and a continuum of support services that address the needs of the whole person. With locations in more than 30 urban and rural communities, Volunteers of America Texas has been helping those who need the most help for more than 100 years. For information, visit www.voatx.org.

