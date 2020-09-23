Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Volunteers of America Texas : Has Been Selected as a State Farm Neighborhood Assist® Top 200 Finalist and Needs Your Votes!

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Volunteers of America Texas needs your help by voting to receive a $25,000 grant from State Farm® to help improve the community we serve. Starting September 23 at 12:00am ET, U.S. residents who are 18 and older with a valid email address can click here to vote for our cause.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005731/en/

The $25K grant will help pregnant and parenting women in recovery build strong bonds with their children. (Photo: Business Wire)

The $25K grant will help pregnant and parenting women in recovery build strong bonds with their children. (Photo: Business Wire)

VOA Texas has until October 2 at 11:59pm ET to rally votes and anyone voting is allowed up to 10 votes per day. On November 4, the top 40 vote-receiving causes will be announced at www.neighborhoodassist.com and a $25,000 grant will be awarded to each of the affiliated nonprofits.

VOA Texas has nominated our drug treatment for pregnant and parenting women in our San Antonio location. Funding would allow us to build a playground structure for the kids, support our dad’s program, and fund emergency expenses facing our clients, which we call Barrier Busters that can derail recovery.

“Having an outlet for the children who reside with their parents onsite will allow the families to strengthen their bonds through play. We are thankful to State Farm for the opportunity to continue helping vulnerable families in the San Antonio region,” said Ramon Gonzales, Residential Treatment Director.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist is a crowd-sourced philanthropic initiative that empowers communities to identify issues in their neighborhoods The State Farm Review Committee selected the top 200 finalists from 2,000 submissions.

About Volunteers of America Texas

Volunteers of America Texas is a faith-based, nonprofit organization that strengthens communities by helping the vulnerable reach their full potential. Services include addiction treatment, affordable housing, intellectual and developmental disabilities services, community re-entry programs and a continuum of support services that address the needs of the whole person. With locations in more than 30 urban and rural communities, Volunteers of America Texas has been helping those who need the most help for more than 100 years. For information, visit www.voatx.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:41a#ELECTRIFYINGEUROPE : MAN Lion's City E makes convincing impression on the roads of Europe
AQ
11:41aBORGWARNER : Provides Compact Turbocharger to Equip Volkswagen Nivus
AQ
11:41aDESPITE GLOBAL MARKET DISRUPTIONS : Daimler Buses India successfully produces FUSO Buses for Export Markets
AQ
11:41aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N : Employee-developed 'Know & Go' Mobile App Debuts on 2021 Ram 1500 TRX
AQ
11:41aAUDI : Wayne Griffiths named new President of SEAT
AQ
11:41aSISTEMA PUBLICFINANCIAL : Expert RA upgrades Sistema's credit rating to ruAA-
AQ
11:41aFORD MOTOR : 2021 ford ranger xl adds style, technology and value with stx special edition package
AQ
11:41aNISSAN MOTOR : U.S. production for all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue starts in Tennessee; Cobots and virtual reality help build third generation of top-selling U.S. model
AQ
11:41aNISSAN MOTOR : North America offers help to customers impacted by Hurricane Sally RELEASE PHOTO
AQ
11:41a2021 SONATA N LINE : Hyundai's Hot New Sedan Gets a High-Performance Look
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance
5IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group