Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Volunteers of America of Florida Selects Streamline Becoming the VOA Early Adopter of SmartCare

10/21/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Following any evaluation of current market offerings, Volunteers of America of Florida (VOAF) has completed a partnership to make SmartCare its next EHR solution. Facing a mandatory upgrade from their incumbent solution, VOAF valued a comprehensive solution with robust scheduling capabilities to meet the needs of their many locations and remote service delivery. A system that could provide the compliance necessary for FASAMS 14 state reporting and flexibility for continually shifting reimbursement models were also deemed as non-negotiable.

Janet Stringfellow, President & CEO at Volunteers of America of Florida stated, “Quality Practices is a value of Volunteers of America of Florida. We at VOAF, are committed to improving communities by using quality systems and create innovative practices to guide our services and sustain operational excellence. SmartCare will empower us to do exactly that.”

“It is with great excitement that Streamline welcomes VOAF to the SmartCare user community as our first VOA partner,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO at Streamline Healthcare Solutions. “Over the last few years, we have invested considerable energy into an efficient Florida state reporting workflow, and glad to see VOAF and others seeing value in this offering. We look forward to connecting with other VOA’s across the country and determine if our technology can help them further drive their organizational mission also.”

About Volunteers of America Florida

Volunteers of America of Florida is a faith-based, human service organization that engages Floridians in need which includes homeless veterans, individuals, and families experiencing homelessness, mental illness, and other disabilities as well as vulnerable seniors. Volunteers of America of Florida creates positive life changes through affordable housing and supportive services (i.e. behavioral health, employment services, and more). Thousands of Floridians in need are served each year via more than 30 program locations from Pensacola to Key West. For more information, visit Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business lines need to evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

http://www.streamlinehealthcare.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:38a'Church of the Apostles' Mosaics Discovered in Biblical Bethsaida
GL
10:38aPROAMPAC : 's Fresh Food-to-Go Packaging Recognized with Multiple Industry Awards for Sustainability & Design Innovation
BU
10:37aNTSB : Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash
AQ
10:37aCONTEXTVISION : Mandatory notification of trade - primary insider
AQ
10:37aProliferation of Remote Health Monitoring Fueled by Post-COVID Era, Finds Strategy Analytics
BU
10:36aSUNWORKS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:36aCONTEXTVISION : Mandatory notification of trade – primary insider
AQ
10:35aWILLIAM PENN BANCORPORATION : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:34aJ W MAYS : REPORTS ON OPERATIONSFOR THE FISCAL YEAR AND THREE MONTHS ENDED JULY 31, 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
10:34aWIPRO : partners with National Grid to drive Data Center consolidation and implement next generation hybrid cloud architecture
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China ..
2Nel ASA: Third quarter 2021 financial results
3Intrum : Report Q321 Eng
4Nokia Oyj : to publish third-quarter and January-September 2021 report ..
5Barclays shines but miners are hit by Evergrande’s woes

HOT NEWS