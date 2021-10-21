Volunteers of America of Florida Selects Streamline Becoming the VOA Early Adopter of SmartCare

Following any evaluation of current market offerings, Volunteers of America of Florida (VOAF) has completed a partnership to make SmartCare its next EHR solution. Facing a mandatory upgrade from their incumbent solution, VOAF valued a comprehensive solution with robust scheduling capabilities to meet the needs of their many locations and remote service delivery. A system that could provide the compliance necessary for FASAMS 14 state reporting and flexibility for continually shifting reimbursement models were also deemed as non-negotiable.

Janet Stringfellow, President & CEO at Volunteers of America of Florida stated, “Quality Practices is a value of Volunteers of America of Florida. We at VOAF, are committed to improving communities by using quality systems and create innovative practices to guide our services and sustain operational excellence. SmartCare will empower us to do exactly that.”

“It is with great excitement that Streamline welcomes VOAF to the SmartCare user community as our first VOA partner,” said Javed Husain, Co-CEO at Streamline Healthcare Solutions. “Over the last few years, we have invested considerable energy into an efficient Florida state reporting workflow, and glad to see VOAF and others seeing value in this offering. We look forward to connecting with other VOA’s across the country and determine if our technology can help them further drive their organizational mission also.”

About Volunteers of America Florida

Volunteers of America of Florida is a faith-based, human service organization that engages Floridians in need which includes homeless veterans, individuals, and families experiencing homelessness, mental illness, and other disabilities as well as vulnerable seniors. Volunteers of America of Florida creates positive life changes through affordable housing and supportive services (i.e. behavioral health, employment services, and more). Thousands of Floridians in need are served each year via more than 30 program locations from Pensacola to Key West. For more information, visit Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Streamline Healthcare Solutions

Streamline delivers web-based software for healthcare organizations to provide and coordinate specialized behavioral service delivery processes. Streamline’s SmartCare™ solution was developed to truly integrate all departments; moving them to a more holistic service model. Streamline’s software solutions are well suited for organizations who wish to have a system that can incorporate its entire business processes into a single solution, with the ability to continue to grow as business lines need to evolve. Streamline has been offering software in the behavioral health marketplace since 2003.

