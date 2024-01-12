Volvo Cars pauses production in Belgium due to Red Sea situation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Cars, which is majority-owned by China's Geely, will next week pause output at its plant in Gent in Belgium for three days due to delays caused by the security situation in the Red Sea, the company said on Friday.

The Sweden-based auto maker's deliveries and production targets were not affected by the pause, the spokesperson said. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)