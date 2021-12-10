Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Volvo Cars says investigating theft of R&D data

12/10/2021 | 11:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee at a Volvo car dealer, wearing a protective mask is seen in a showroom, in Brussels, Belgium

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Volvo Cars said on Friday it had launched an investigation into a cyber security breach and the theft of some research and development data that could impact the company's operation.

A spokesperson for the firm, majority owned by China's Geely Holding, said it had been approached by a third party, but declined to give any further details.

"Investigations so far confirm that a limited amount of the company's R&D property has been stolen during the intrusion," the Swedish carmaker said in a statement.

It added that "there may be an impact on the company's operation", without specifying what that might be. It said it did not see an impact on the security of its customers' cars or their personal data.

The Gothenburg-based company said it had implemented security countermeasures to prevent further access to its property, while notifying relevant authorities.

"Volvo Cars is conducting its own investigation and working with a third-party specialist to investigate the property theft," it said.

Shares in Volvo Cars, whose IPO on Oct. 29 was the biggest in Europe this year, were down 3.2% at 1555 GMT.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson and Mark Porter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -1.61% 199.82 Delayed Quote.4.82%
INTRUSION INC. -1.86% 3.95 Delayed Quote.-77.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:29aFinland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 billion
RE
11:26aIMF sees Uzbekistan's economic growth at 7% in 2021, to slow to 6% in 2022
RE
11:23aBrexit Britain lags behind in G7 goods trade rankings
RE
11:13aVolvo Cars says investigating theft of R&D data
RE
11:12aLVMH to buy Marcolin's 49% stake in joint-venture Thelios
RE
11:05aU.S. DoJ launches expansive probe into short selling - Bloomberg News
RE
10:59aSouth African rand firms after in-line U.S. inflation data
RE
10:58aMutual insurer LV= shareholders reject $700 million Bain takeover
RE
10:54aSocGen CEO takes over risk controls after U.S. penalties
RE
10:52aTSX takes pause after two-day drop as U.S. CPI data meets expectations
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Daimler Truck shares climb on Frankfurt market debut
2Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $12 bln in a month
3Daimler Truck Starts Trading at EUR28.00 a Share
4Microsoft set to win EU antitrust nod for $16 bln Nuance deal, sources ..
5SPAC, stop right there!

HOT NEWS