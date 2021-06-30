Log in
Vomela Receives Merrick Community Services 3M Legacy Award

06/30/2021
The Vomela Companies, a creator of print design and impactful visual solutions, has received the 3M Legacy Award for 2021 from Merrick Community Services.

3M Legacy Award

This award is presented to organizations or individuals who have provided dedication to Merrick Community Services and the East Side of Saint Paul. Renamed in 2017, the award highlights 3M’s ongoing community support as an extraordinary example of corporate social responsibility.

“As members of the St. Paul Community, we are proud to have elevated our partnership with Merrick over the past year,” said Vomela Executive Vice President Tim Wieland. “It’s a privilege to play our part in improving the cities where we work and live.”

The 2021 3M Legacy Award recognizes The Vomela Companies’ community support during extraordinary circumstances supplying COVID-19 protective equipment and signage, a work culture improvement survey, and volunteer recognition boxes.

Daniel Rodriguez, Executive Director of Merrick Community Services, stated, “Due to the pandemic, our 2020 and 2021 in-person Volunteer Recognition & Awards Events were canceled. Vomela’s thank you boxes were an excellent way to acknowledge our volunteers, without whom we could not function. For this and more, we are happy to honor Vomela with the 3M Legacy Award.”

About Merrick Community Services

Merrick Community Services has been working in partnership with St. Paul's East Side since 1908. Their mission is to improve the lives of the residents of the East Side of Saint Paul, by empowering individuals, strengthening families, and promoting their independence.

About The Vomela Companies

The Vomela Companies transform ideas into memorable brand experiences by designing and producing impactful visual communications. The company employs 1,100 people in 20+ locations across North America.


