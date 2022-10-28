Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Von der Leyen calls on Bosnia leaders to unite around EU future

10/28/2022 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EC President von der Leyen opens the Tunnel Ivan, on the Corridor Vc near Sarajevo

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged Bosnian leaders on Friday to work together to bring the country closer to membership of the European Union, after the bloc's executive arm recommended it be granted EU candidate status.

Bosnia applied to join the wealthy bloc in 2016 but its rival ethnic leaders have done nearly nothing to kick-off reforms that were set out as necessary for progress on the path to the EU.

Von der Leyen asked the leaders to come together to turn Bosnia, where nearly three quarters of the population support EU membership, "into a country of young people's dreams".

"The door of the European Union is open, please seize the opportunity and use this invitation, and it is up to you now," she told politicians and civil society activists during a visit to Sarajevo, a part of a tour of Western Balkan countries.

The commission this month recommended Bosnia be granted candidate status on the understanding that it reinforces democracy and takes other steps.

Over the past year, the Balkan country has been enduring its gravest political crisis since the end of the war in the 1990s, torn between secessionist policies of its Serb leader Milorad Dodik and quarrels between Bosniaks and Croats over election rules.

The EU Council of Ministers is due to vote on its candidacy status in December even though analysts doubt Bosnia will be able to tackle necessary reforms by then, especially as new governments have yet to be formed after an Oct. 2 election.

Von der Leyen said Bosnia would get 70 million euros ($69.5 million) from the EU's 500 million euro energy security package for the Western Balkans as immediate support for vulnerable families and firms.

She opened a tunnel on a pan-European highway that EU has helped to be built with 542 million euros in grants.

($1 = 1.0064 euros)

(Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic; Editing by Alison Williams)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:20aBook app connects Ukrainian fathers with refugee children
RE
08:13aBioNTech vaccine for children to be available in Hong Kong on Nov 2
RE
08:10aGlobal equity funds receive inflows for first time in 10 weeks
RE
08:08aVon der Leyen calls on Bosnia leaders to unite around EU future
RE
08:01aItalian inflation surges in October ahead of euro zone figures
RE
07:57aChina's CITIC Securities reports third-quarter profit dip
RE
07:47aAbbVie misses sales estimates as Botox, Juvederm face slowdown jitters
RE
07:44aIndia's Eveready Q2 profit tanks hit by a charge, higher costs
RE
07:43aMacron wants to replant 10% of French forest after summer wildfires
RE
07:42aBird flu outbreak prompts UK to ease Christmas turkey rules
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-Cracks appear in Credit Suisse comeback plans
2Exxon's record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's
3BA-owner IAG posts Q3 adjusted operating profit of 1.2 billion euros
4Analysis-For Twitter boss Elon Musk, now comes the hard part
5Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Apple, Caterpillar, Intel, Mastercard...

HOT NEWS