Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Von's Locker Provides Free Vision Care Appointments for Uninsured Denver Children in Partnership with Adventure Vision

12/02/2021 | 11:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DENVER, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Von Miller may be calling Los Angeles home for now, but Von’s Vision continues to serve children here in Denver. The Von’s Locker program, in partnership with Adventure Vision, has appointments available on December 8, 9, 15 and 16, 2021 for uninsured children. Eye exams have never been more important for kids than in the digital learning environment that accelerated in 2020. In addition, we know that many children lost their insurance due to family job changes and the pandemic, so the gap between those with state-sponsored coverage like Medicaid and privately insured people has grown.

“Access to care is an ongoing issue that our partnership with Von’s Vision works to resolve. No child should go without the care they need to be successful in life and in the classroom. By hosting Von’s Locker appointments at our practices, we also provide a vision home for kids and make sure that they get follow up and ongoing care they need,” Dr. Michael Pharris, Optometric Clinical Director, Adventure Vision

Parents can call one of the practices listed below to request an appointment.
December 8 & 9, 2021 – Adventure Vision, 6695 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214; 720-805-9370

December 15 & 16, 2021 – Adventure Vision, 1407 W. 84th Ave., Suite 8, Denver, CO 80260; 720-909-3611

Upcoming Von’s Locker Days: https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/partners/vons-vision

About Adventure Dental, Vision and Orthodontics
Every kid deserves great care and that’s why Adventure is 100% focused on delivering high quality care to children in underserved communities. With offices nationwide, Adventure has been helping children ages six months through 20 years gain access to the dental, orthodontic, and eye care they need since 2006. Their kid-friendly offices and caring staff take the fear out of dental and vision visits, making it fun, easy and affordable for children to thrive. Learn more at https://kidsdentalvisioncare.com/

About Von’s Vision
Founded in 2013, Von’s Vision is the personal charity of Broncos Linebacker Von Miller. The mission of Von’s Vision is to provide low-income Denver children with the eye care and corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life. For more information, visit https://www.vonmiller.org/

CONTACT INFORMATION
Lisa McAlister 303.931.0955
lisa.mcalister@herodvo.com


Latest news "Companies"
11:32aPernod Ricard Sells a Majority Stake in Societe Des Produits d'Armagnac (SPA) to Alexander Stein
BU
11:31aDOMO : How to Establish a Decision Intelligence Framework
PU
11:31aLIVEVOX : Achieving and Maintaining a Dynamic Customer Engagement Strategy
PU
11:31aWEBINAR MORE ACCURACY FOR YOUR ELECTRICAL PROJECTS WITH SEE ELECTRICAL - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7TH - 10 : 00 am (London UK)*
PU
11:31aALM EQUITY AB (PUBL) : Interim report January - September 2021
PU
11:31aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :disclaimer of opinion on audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31 march 2021
PU
11:31aWork is school
PU
11:31aAEM Board Sets 2022 Budget, Establishes Goals and Priorities for Coming Year
PU
11:31aCDB to strengthen ties with Trinidad and Tobago
PU
11:31aEXXON MOBIL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty
2Analyst recommendations: American Tower, EasyJet, IBM, Salesforce, Twit..
3Lithium Americas : Prices Offering of US$225 Million Convertible Senior..
4Qualcomm chip aims to create new category of handheld gaming devices
5China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 M..

HOT NEWS