Vonco Products to Increase Poly Gown Manufacturing Capacity by more than 7 Million Units

01/19/2021 | 08:14am EST
Company helps increase US capacity; is committed to meeting the needs of front-line healthcare workers, distributors, and medical device companies

Vonco Products LLC, an industry-leader in the manufacture of liquid-tight medical devices and fluid bags, biohazard transport bags, and infection prevention solutions announced today that it has heeded the nationwide call for disposable Poly Gowns, Level III Surgical Poly Gowns, and Contract Manufactured Poly Gowns. As COVID-19 infection rates continue to rise, production of poly gowns at the Trevor, WI manufacturing facility will increase by more than 7 million units in 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005244/en/

Made in the USA. Soft, comfortable and durable protection against food waste, liquids, or debris, disposable polyethylene gowns offer an optimal solution for various exposure levels and environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

Made in the USA. Soft, comfortable and durable protection against food waste, liquids, or debris, disposable polyethylene gowns offer an optimal solution for various exposure levels and environments. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We source and manufacture in the US to ensure an uninterrupted PPE supply chain,” said Kyle Vlasak, vice president of sales at Vonco. “Whether you’re a healthcare worker, distributor, or medical device company, our large poly gowns offer superior protection against liquid-borne pathogens, waste or debris.”

Vonco offers an array of poly gowns:

- Poly Gown: Large (In Stock)

- Poly Gown: Level III Surgical – Large

- Poly Gown: Contract Manufactured Level I, II, III

Vonco’s disposable gowns offer soft, comfortable and durable protection. Specifications include:

- Single-layer polyethylene

- Lightweight, non-linting

- Material: 1.5 MIL, LLDPE, sky blue

- Apron-style for quick donning and pull-away removal

- Thumb-hook cuffs for a secure fit

- Waist ties in the back for a custom fit

Vonco’s Level III disposable polyethylene surgical gowns will comply with liquid barrier protection at Level III consistent with ANSI/AAMI PB70 for critical zone areas. Will comply with the Class I or Class II flammability standard per 16 CFR Part 1610.

Made in the USA, Vonco is an FDA registered facility with Class II medical device capability and is ISO 13485:2016 Certified.

Visit Vonco for more information about our complete line of COVID-19 PPEs.

About Vonco

Vonco (www.vonco.com) is a contract manufacturer of liquid-tight medical device and consumer stand up pouches. We provide fast custom design for the ‘craziest’ of bags with unique shapes, fitment insertions and assembly of unsupported or laminated films. With more than 60 years of experience, we have the flexibility to design and develop your bags in a fraction of the time to increase speed-to-market, lower costs and improve returns on investment.


© Business Wire 2021
