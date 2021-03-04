Vorboss : to Boost Telecoms Sector's Talent Pool

Wholesale fibre operator’s new training Academy opens doors to workers from COVID-hit industries

Leading enterprise-focused fibre provider, Vorboss, has unveiled an innovative training and recruitment initiative aimed at attracting talent from the economic sectors worst affected by COVID-19.

The Vorboss Academy, which opened in February, hosts a four-week intensive training course for new hires, custom-designed to give those unfamiliar with telecoms the skills they need to kickstart a career in the telecoms industry. At its current capacity, the Academy will be able to train and qualify over 150 key workers in 2021.

Led by Head of Training and Development, Genevieve Bolan, who has extensive experience designing development programmes for the Royal Air Force, TfL and leading IT businesses, the Academy puts new recruits through their paces, covering key topics such as fibre installation, blowing and splicing, as well as training them on safety measures.

“Quality is a key focus, as well as looking after our people through meaningful and ongoing learning,” says Genevieve. “We’ve invested a considerable amount of thought, time and resources into getting the Vorboss Academy’s programme just right so that it attracts and develops the future stars of our sector.”

Vorboss is proactively hiring fresh talent from other fields, such as hospitality, that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic restrictions of the past twelve months. In addition, the company is working to encourage more female applicants, noting that women are universally under-represented throughout all technology industries. Vorboss is introducing school leavers, ex-military personnel, and apprentices to skilled technical careers, filling over 150 new positions critical for driving its fibre rollout.

“Vorboss is in a great position to offer opportunities to talented and driven people affected by the economic crisis,” adds Timothy Creswick, Vorboss CEO. “Our business is growing fast, and we want the best people working with us, whatever their backgrounds. But more than that, this is a chance for our industry to broaden its horizons and increase the diversity and inclusivity of its workforce in a way that it has been slow to do until now.”

For further information on recruitment plans and available roles at Vorboss, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vorboss-limited/

About Vorboss

Vorboss Limited (“Vorboss”) is building London’s next-generation, fibre-focused, enterprise network. Vorboss has built its reputation for engineering excellence by taking a no-compromise approach to quality. Vorboss is part of the Fern Trading Group (“Fern”), which operates across the renewable energy, healthcare, fibre broadband and lending sectors. Fern is advised by Octopus Investments and has grown over the past ten years into a large but carefully diversified trading group – over £2bn in size – building and operating assets that make a significant contribution to the UK economy. For more information, visit vorboss.com and ferntrading.com

