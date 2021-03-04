Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vorboss : to Boost Telecoms Sector's Talent Pool

03/04/2021 | 11:31am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wholesale fibre operator’s new training Academy opens doors to workers from COVID-hit industries

Leading enterprise-focused fibre provider, Vorboss, has unveiled an innovative training and recruitment initiative aimed at attracting talent from the economic sectors worst affected by COVID-19.

The Vorboss Academy, which opened in February, hosts a four-week intensive training course for new hires, custom-designed to give those unfamiliar with telecoms the skills they need to kickstart a career in the telecoms industry. At its current capacity, the Academy will be able to train and qualify over 150 key workers in 2021.

Led by Head of Training and Development, Genevieve Bolan, who has extensive experience designing development programmes for the Royal Air Force, TfL and leading IT businesses, the Academy puts new recruits through their paces, covering key topics such as fibre installation, blowing and splicing, as well as training them on safety measures.

“Quality is a key focus, as well as looking after our people through meaningful and ongoing learning,” says Genevieve. “We’ve invested a considerable amount of thought, time and resources into getting the Vorboss Academy’s programme just right so that it attracts and develops the future stars of our sector.”

Vorboss is proactively hiring fresh talent from other fields, such as hospitality, that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic restrictions of the past twelve months. In addition, the company is working to encourage more female applicants, noting that women are universally under-represented throughout all technology industries. Vorboss is introducing school leavers, ex-military personnel, and apprentices to skilled technical careers, filling over 150 new positions critical for driving its fibre rollout.

“Vorboss is in a great position to offer opportunities to talented and driven people affected by the economic crisis,” adds Timothy Creswick, Vorboss CEO. “Our business is growing fast, and we want the best people working with us, whatever their backgrounds. But more than that, this is a chance for our industry to broaden its horizons and increase the diversity and inclusivity of its workforce in a way that it has been slow to do until now.”

For further information on recruitment plans and available roles at Vorboss, visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vorboss-limited/

***

About Vorboss

Vorboss Limited (“Vorboss”) is building London’s next-generation, fibre-focused, enterprise network. Vorboss has built its reputation for engineering excellence by taking a no-compromise approach to quality. Vorboss is part of the Fern Trading Group (“Fern”), which operates across the renewable energy, healthcare, fibre broadband and lending sectors. Fern is advised by Octopus Investments and has grown over the past ten years into a large but carefully diversified trading group – over £2bn in size – building and operating assets that make a significant contribution to the UK economy. For more information, visit vorboss.com and ferntrading.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:37aAVIVAGEN  : Announces Upcoming Research Publication Highlighting The Benefits Of OxC-betaTM Livestock for Broiler Poultry
PU
06:36aCORELOGIC  : Responds to CoStar Regarding its Revised Acquisition Proposal
BU
06:35aTESLA  : GM looking to build second battery plant in U.S. - WSJ
RE
06:35aOPEC+ debates whether to raise or freeze oil output as price recovers
RE
06:35aROLLS ROYCE  : We've only just begun
PU
06:35aHeliostar Commences Mexican Exploration, Including Drilling at La Lola Project, Sonora, Mexico
NE
06:33aDOW INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:33aCIRCOR : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:33aNum is highly disturbed by the allegations of racism levelled against eskom gceo andre de ruyter
PU
06:32aSterling holds above $1.39 after Sunak's generous budget
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Oil extends gains on prospect of OPEC+ sticking with supply cu..
2SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : ASML extends sales deal with Chinese chipmaker SMIC to end of 2021
3MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Germany's Merck KGaA predicts earnings gain in 2021 on lab gear
4Canada PM says U.S. very open to helping other nations with COVID-19 vaccines
5Investors look to Fed for next steps as Twist speculation ramps up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ