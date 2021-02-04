Vote Mama Selects Montieth & Company for Rebrand and Communications Strategy

Montieth & Company to architect and implement a vision for the Vote Mama PAC, Action Fund and Foundation

Montieth & Company has been selected to create and implement a rebranding and communications strategy for Vote Mama, a national organization that recruits, endorses and coaches mothers with children under 18 who aspire to hold political office. The organization has embarked on a journey to reinvent its image to highlight its track record of success and that of its candidates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005237/en/

“Vote Mama PAC endorses, funds, and coaches Democratic moms running for office up and down the ballot and across the country. The Vote Mama Foundation is working to break the systemic hurdles that mothers face while running for office and that legislators face while fighting for family-friendly legislation, starting with making Campaign Funds for Childcare available in all 50 states. We needed a partner who can make sure that our brand embodies the important work that we’ve done and continue to do,” said Liuba Grechen Shirley, Vote Mama Founder.

“The mission of the Vote Mama Foundation, PAC and Action Fund aligns with our corporate values and those of our employees, and not just in the U.S. but throughout our global offices. We are grateful that Vote Mama and its team has entrusted us with this important work,” said Montieth Illingworth, CEO at Montieth & Company.

“Our goal is simple - to convey to any legislator, candidate, mom, organization, and politician Vote Mama’s expertise, the wealth of resources and the unprecedented track record of running and electing mamas to office. We will combine our marketing communications, branding and public affairs experience to bring Vote Mama one step closer to achieving its mission,” said Katarina Matic, Public Affairs Director at Montieth & Company.

Vote Mama equips moms with the tools they need to win elections, become effective leaders and pass family-friendly legislation. Montieth & Company will advise Vote Mama on its rebranding and a communications strategy for all three organizational arms.

About Montieth & Company

Montieth & Company is a global specialist communications consultancy that helps you seize opportunity and prevail in the face of your biggest challenges. M&Co has global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong and provides services and solutions in multiple money and media markets and regulatory jurisdictions throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005237/en/