Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vote Mama Selects Montieth & Company for Rebrand and Communications Strategy

02/04/2021 | 10:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montieth & Company to architect and implement a vision for the Vote Mama PAC, Action Fund and Foundation

Montieth & Company has been selected to create and implement a rebranding and communications strategy for Vote Mama, a national organization that recruits, endorses and coaches mothers with children under 18 who aspire to hold political office. The organization has embarked on a journey to reinvent its image to highlight its track record of success and that of its candidates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204005237/en/

Vote Mama PAC endorses, funds, and coaches Democratic moms running for office up and down the ballot and across the country. The Vote Mama Foundation is working to break the systemic hurdles that mothers face while running for office and that legislators face while fighting for family-friendly legislation, starting with making Campaign Funds for Childcare available in all 50 states. We needed a partner who can make sure that our brand embodies the important work that we’ve done and continue to do,” said Liuba Grechen Shirley, Vote Mama Founder.

“The mission of the Vote Mama Foundation, PAC and Action Fund aligns with our corporate values and those of our employees, and not just in the U.S. but throughout our global offices. We are grateful that Vote Mama and its team has entrusted us with this important work,” said Montieth Illingworth, CEO at Montieth & Company.

“Our goal is simple - to convey to any legislator, candidate, mom, organization, and politician Vote Mama’s expertise, the wealth of resources and the unprecedented track record of running and electing mamas to office. We will combine our marketing communications, branding and public affairs experience to bring Vote Mama one step closer to achieving its mission,” said Katarina Matic, Public Affairs Director at Montieth & Company.

Vote Mama equips moms with the tools they need to win elections, become effective leaders and pass family-friendly legislation. Montieth & Company will advise Vote Mama on its rebranding and a communications strategy for all three organizational arms.

About Montieth & Company

Montieth & Company is a global specialist communications consultancy that helps you seize opportunity and prevail in the face of your biggest challenges. M&Co has global hubs in New York, London, and Hong Kong and provides services and solutions in multiple money and media markets and regulatory jurisdictions throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:23aCANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : New Record Grain Movement Announces Strong Start to 2021; CN Sets New Grain Record for January, Marking 11 Consecutive Months of Records
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : and Philabundance Help Alleviate Childhood Hunger in Philadelphia; With food insecurity heightened this year, and its local partners support Philabundance's efforts through the Lil' Abundance campaign to provide more than 345,000 meals to help those in need
AQ
04:23aGROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results; Cost Control Discipline & Gross Profit Growth in New & Used Vehicles Deliver Strong Profits
AQ
04:23aGOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : To announce fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results
AQ
04:23aCUMMINS : VP and Chief Administrative Officer Marya Rose Retiring; VP and General Counsel Sharon Barner Named Successor
AQ
04:23aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : and Transbit Demonstrate Integration of Polish Radio Communications with IBCS; Companies validate successful operation of Polish High-Capacity Line-Of-Sight radio system using the IBCS network
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Remains R&D Patent Leader Among Automakers; The company received over 2800 patents in 2020
AQ
04:23aAB VOLVO : Volvo Cars reports best-ever second half performance in 2020
AQ
04:23aDAIMLER : Trucks North America Appoints Rakesh Aneja as Head of eMobility
AQ
04:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Shares Messages of Hope, Strength, and Social Responsibility in Big Game; 60-second and five-second spots highlight company's belief in Respect for People
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
4S&P 500 : Reddit trading frenzy stalls as focus turns to Yellen meeting
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ