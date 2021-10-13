Log in
Votes are In: Jon Reid Re-Elected as Toronto Police Association President

10/13/2021 | 03:01pm EDT
TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Toronto Police Association (“TPA”) membership re-elected Jon Reid as its President. The re-election serves as a testament to the extraordinary work of the entire TPA Board of Directors.

The 2021 TPA Board of Directors also added three new executives to the leadership team.  

“On behalf of the TPA Board of Directors, we are excited to continue with our strong advocacy efforts surrounding members' health, safety and advocacy,” said Jon Reid, Toronto Police Association President.  “Over the past 10 months, we have set a solid foundation that will pave the way for progressive change and benefit all members in the future.”

In arguably one of the most complex times in our history, the TPA powerfully advocated on the issues of mental health, adequate resources, equipment, training and other critical support for its members. Additionally, the current TPA board has positioned itself as an unmatched proponent for its members as they strive to balance the current narrative around professional policing.

“We set out to be the voice for our membership and ensure that the positive side of policing is told,” said Reid. “With this re-election, we are now in a position to carry on that good work and continue to build positive dialogue about our members and build engagement with our communities.”

Every three years, members of the Toronto Police Service cast their ballots in the election and this year had an overwhelming 74% voter turnout.

“This is an excellent outcome for the TPA and we are proud to have our advocacy efforts and initiatives recognized by our members,” said Brian Callanan, Vice President of the Toronto Police Association. “We welcome the new members to the board who will undoubtedly add great value to our experienced and proven leadership team.”

The term of the TPA Board of Directors is until October 2024.

2021 TPA Board of Directors

President, Jon Reid- ELECTED
Vice President – Brian Callanan – ELECTED
Director Member Benefits – Pete Grande – Acclaimed
Director Administrative Services – Derek Gregoris – Acclaimed
Director Civilian Field Services 1 – Kevin Corrigan – ELECTED
Director Civilian Field Services 2 – Mike Harris – ELECTED
Director Uniform Field Services 1 – Jason Tomlinson – ELECTED
Director Uniform Field Services 2 - Clayton Campbell – Acclaimed
Director Uniform Field Services 3 – Ron Tait – Acclaimed

Toronto Police Association

The Toronto Police Association represents approximately 8,000 full-time uniform and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service.

Please visit our website for more information: https://www.tpa.ca

For Media Inquiries and Interview Coordination
Laura Silver, External Communications
647-984-6136


