Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Vow ASA : New share capital registered

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 06:39am EDT

Reference is made to stock exchange notice of 21 September 2020 regarding exercised employee stock options. The 360 001 new shares have been issued, and the share capital of Vow ASA is NOK 10 925 987, divided into 109 259 870 shares.

For further queries, please contact:

Erik Magelssen  - CFO Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW). In 2018 the Vow group had annual revenues of NOK 430 million and 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aMVC CAPITAL : Monetizes Equity Investment in Folio Financial, Inc.
AQ
11:51aMVC Capital Monetizes Equity Investment in Folio Financial, Inc.
GL
11:50aVESTAS WIND A/S : introduces low-wind variant suited for India's wind market and expands its production footprint in the country
PU
11:50aVENTURE LIFE : 2020 Interim Results Presentation
PU
11:50aFRISQ : Change in Board of Directors of FRISQ
PU
11:50aTATA MOTORS : Global Wholesales at 2,02,873 in Q2 of FY21
PU
11:50aAIRASIA : X restructures to facilitate fresh equity to restart airline and appoints Deputy Chairman to lead restructuring
PU
11:50aCORRECT : Puma Shares Slip After Kering Sells Part of Its Stake
DJ
11:50aPalladium One Step Out Hole Delivers Wide, High-Grade Mineralization at Kaukua South
NE
11:46aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
4AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group