Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Voxtur Analytics Closes Acquisition of Benutech

12/30/2021 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce that, further to the news releases issued on November 24, 2021 and December 21, 2021, it has completed the acquisition (“Acquisition”) of Benutech, Inc. (“Benutech”).

Benutech brings efficiency and profitability to real estate with innovative data solutions and an advanced technology platform. With one of the largest repositories of real-time property data in the United States, Benutech enables real estate professionals to access data from multiple public and private data sources through a subscription-based model.

"With the acquisition of Benutech, we continue to build our repository of Voxtur-validated data and innovative SaaS solutions," said Voxtur CEO Jim Albertelli. "We are thrilled to join forces with the Benutech team, which will allow us to further enhance our technology platform, increase our recurring revenue, and continue Voxtur's transition to a SaaS-based model."

Total consideration for the Acquisition consisted of a cash payment in the amount of US$5 million, 10,239,757 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Voxtur (the "Share Component"), and up to 7,314,112 additional Common Shares, with the specific number of additional Common Shares to be determined in accordance with certain earn out terms set forth in the Agreement. A majority of the Share Component is subject to a contractual lock up with certain Benutech stockholders, with the locked-up shares scheduled to be released in equal installments each calendar quarter for a period of four years from the date of closing of the Acquisition.

The Acquisition constituted an “Expedited Acquisition” in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.3 – Acquisitions and Dispositions of Non-Cash Assets and remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. All references to currency in this release are reference to US dollars.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify tax solutions, property valuation, and settlement services throughout the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur’s proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, securitize portfolios and evaluate tax assessments. The Company serves the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private, in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”). Any information contained herein that is not based on historical facts may be deemed to constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking information may be based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release, and may be identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to: the closing of the Acquisition and the anticipated timing thereof; final approval of the Acquisition by the TSX Venture Exchange; the positioning and product offerings of Benutech following the completion of the Acquisition; expectations for the effects of certain milestones or the ability of the Company to successfully achieve certain business objectives; the effects of unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; success of software activities; expectations for other economic, business, environmental, regulatory and/or competitive factors related to the Company, or the real estate industry generally; anticipated future production costs; and other events or conditions that may occur in the future. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the information is provided. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to: additional costs related to acquisitions; changing global financial conditions, especially in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic; reliance on specific key employees and customers to maintain business operations; competition within the Company’s industry; a risk in technological failure or failure to implement technological upgrades; the Company’s dependence on maintaining intellectual property; operating losses and negative cash flows; and currency fluctuations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information contained herein.

This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise this information to reflect new events or circumstances except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Voxtur’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VXTR and in the US on the OTCQB under the symbol VXTRF.

Contact:

Jordan Ross
Chief Investment Officer
jordan@voxtur.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:52pIsrael agrees on more aid for El Al Airlines amid COVID travel bans
RE
02:47pSILVERCREST METALS : Draws an Additional US$30 Million on its US$120 Million Credit Facility - Form 6-K
PU
02:47pNORTH EUROPEAN OIL ROYALTY TRUST : 2021 Cost Depletion Report
PU
02:46pFREEDOM HOLDINGS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:45pROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - MMAT, MMTLP, TRCH
PR
02:45pIntegrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of Its Shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing January 3, 2022
BU
02:41pMOROCCO : The MDJS is Seeking a New Operator to Manage its Sports Betting
BU
02:36pOne World Universe, Inc. Adds Third Revenue Generating Warehouse Building to its Asset Portfolio
GL
02:36pOne World Universe, Inc. Adds Third Revenue Generating Warehouse Building to its Asset Portfolio
GL
02:35pNEOGEN CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global equities waver, oil up as investors weigh Omicron impact
2Investor optimism lifts global stocks amid fresh U.S. jobs data
3Samsung BioLogics says report on Biogen deal talks untrue
4Samsung, Micron warn China's Xian lockdown could disrupt memory chip ma..
5ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios S A : Share buy-back, stabi..

HOT NEWS