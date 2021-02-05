Voyant Launches Break-through Campaign with The Craig Group

The Craig Group and their new client Voyant, today announced the launch of a category defying video campaign targeting independent financial advisors. The hilarious campaign shines a light on the extraordinary situations financial advisors find themselves in with clients. The media is micro targeting financial advisor audiences and is already seeing a 25% conversion rate. Voyant is a software as a service company headquartered in Austin, Texas, and is a leading provider of financial planning and wealth management solutions around the globe. Today, more than 2,000 financial and human capital management firms use Voyant to differentiate their financial planning services. With a set of fresh and humorous videos demonstrating different scenarios in financial planning, Voyant is approaching the market with its media partner, The Craig Group, in a unique and differentiated way.

Brian Maschler, Voyant’s Head of Marketing says, "Marketing to financial professionals is historically dry, logical, and safe. We went the complete opposite direction - and based on the reaction, it's obvious that financial advisors were really craving a brand that understood what they experienced every day."

“The financial planning category does not typically see the type of engagement and response that we are seeing with this unique campaign,” says Summer Craig, Founder and Chief Media Officer of The Craig Group. “Voyant understands that media can only work as well as the messaging and they have created a message that breaks through the noise.”

See the campaign here.

ABOUT THE CRAIG GROUP

The Craig Group was founded in 2019 as an innovative media consultancy and agency focused on return on investment for our clients. Through deep in house digital first media and marketing experience, our team offers real world operations expertise and partners with our clients to offer data insights not just analytics. Our success is measured by helping our clients grow their businesses and create value in a constantly changing digital advertising landscape.

Visit us at www.craigmarketinggroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210205005460/en/