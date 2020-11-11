Vroozi :'s Digital Procurement and Accounts Payable Solution Achieves ‘Built for NetSuite' Status

New SuiteApp for indirect procurement and invoice management meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices

Vroozi, a leading digital procurement and accounts payable (AP) platform, today announced that its digital procurement suite has achieved ‘Built for NetSuite’ status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps organizations manage costs and increase the efficiency of purchasing and Accounts Payable (AP) processes.

“Vroozi’s SuiteApp combines fully digital purchasing and accounts payable capabilities with a robust supplier marketplace,” said Joe Fox, CEO, Vroozi. “Our solution for NetSuite customers helps finance teams lower costs, increase spend visibility and ultimately, ensure stronger financial performance.”

Vroozi Procurement for NetSuite unifies and automates finance, employee and supplier management processes on a single platform. This includes purchase requisitions and approvals, purchase orders, electronic invoice processing, payment status, and vendor collaboration. With Vroozi, NetSuite users can maximize efficiency and savings, increase spend under management, reduce rogue purchasing, collaborate electronically with suppliers, and increase financial control through budget, invoice, purchase order, and goods receipt checks and verifications.

“Budget transparency and process automation are key levers for organizations that are looking to boost financial control and resiliency,” said Guido Haarmans, vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. “This new SuiteApp extends our robust solution for procurement and AP in order to help NetSuite customers drive efficiencies and value within their existing procurement processes.”

Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help partners verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like the Vroozi Digital Purchasing Platform, have been built to meet these standards.

For information about Built for NetSuite SuiteApps, please visit www.netsuite.com/BuiltforNetSuite. For more information about the integrated solution, please visit www.suiteapp.com.

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite’s SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit http://www.netsuite.com/developers.

About Vroozi

Vroozi® - the leading Procurement and Accounts Payable automation platform - makes business purchasing easier, more efficient and effective. Vroozi’s proven solution digitizes the procurement and vendor invoice management processes by bringing powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. The digital platform reduces transaction costs, maximizes efficiency and improves business margins while uncovering powerful financial insights. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to manage spend, empower their employees, connect digitally with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, at any time. For more information, visit vroozi.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005622/en/