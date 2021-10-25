Vulcan Cyber : Named a 2021 CISOs Choice Award Winner for Vulnerability Management

TEL AVIV, Israel , Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vulcan Cyber , developers of the industry's only cyber risk management platform for infrastructure, application, and cloud security, announced today that it was recognized as a winner in this year's CISOs Choice Awards in the Vulnerability Management category. The company's cyber risk management platform is the first SaaS platform built to help CISOs gain control of the risk mitigation efforts post-scan. Vulcan Cyber is the first to help integrated IT security teams work together to remediate cyber risk rather than simply identifying vulnerabilities.

All CISOs struggle to identify cyber risk and, more importantly, determine whether or not a risk is material to their organization. Recent research reveals that 52% of enterprise security executives said their organization places only a moderate level of importance on risk-based vulnerability management, compared to 33% who consider it very important. Vulcan Cyber takes cyber risk management one step further, focusing on facilitating proactive cyber hygiene pre-breach.

"There is a clear and widening gap between vulnerability management programs and the ability of IT security teams to actually mitigate risk facing their organizations, particularly as application and cloud vulnerabilities expand quickly," said Yaniv Bar-Dayan, CEO and co-founder, Vulcan Cyber. "With each passing day, it becomes more critical for enterprise stakeholders to make meaningful changes to their cyber hygiene efforts to address these compounding risks. Our team is incredibly proud of this recognition, as it serves as a testament to our collective goal - reducing business risk and driving proper cyber hygiene."

Chosen by a CISO Board of Judges that includes leading security executives across industries, the CISO Choice Awards is a buyer's guide for cybersecurity decisionmakers selecting the technologies used to safeguard their own organizations. The judges honor security vendors of all types, sizes, and maturity levels, recognizing differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and their enterprise from security solution providers worldwide.

"It was an extremely competitive playing field with a record number of submissions," said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of CISOs Connect. "It was exciting to hear the judges, who live and breathe security, share their experiences and discuss with one another the wealth of technologies that are on the market or coming to the market. Nothing can replace the real-world insights that the CISO judges bring to the table when deciding on the top vendors."

Vulcan Cyber reduces business risk rather than contributing to a never-ending, usually misguided game of vulnerability whack-a-mole. By unifying the teams, tools, and processes needed to make vulnerability management work, Vulcan delivers real cloud, application, and IT security outcomes. This win further solidifies Vulcan Cyber as the cyber risk management market leader focused on reducing enterprise risk for organizations of all sizes.

GET FIX DONE NOW

For more information about Vulcan Cyber, please visit https://vulcan.io/ to request a demo or try Remedy Cloud today . In addition, Vulcan Free is now available as the industry's only free vulnerability prioritization tool. Apply for Vulcan Free access today.

THE REMEDIATION SUMMIT

Attend The Remediation Summit on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET to see an overview and demo of the Vulcan Cyber platform. Registration is free and the event is virtual.

ABOUT VULCAN CYBER

Vulcan Cyber has developed the industry's first cyber risk management platform, built to help businesses reduce cyber risk through measurable and efficient infrastructure, cloud and application security programs. The Vulcan platform orchestrates and tracks the cyber risk management and remediation lifecycle from scan to fix by prioritizing vulnerabilities, curating and delivering the best remedies, and automating processes and fixes through the last mile of remediation at scale. Vulcan Cyber is proud to offer Remedy Cloud and Vulcan Free as freemium SaaS solutions for IT security teams at businesses of all sizes. The unique capability of the Vulcan Cyber platform has garnered Vulcan Cyber recognition as a 2019 Gartner Cool Vendor and as a 2020 RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox finalist. https://vulcan.io

MEDIA CONTACT

Dex Polizzi

Lumina Communications for Vulcan Cyber

vulcan@luminapr.com

SOURCE Vulcan Cyber