Vulcan Industries : Announces Launch of Retail Smart Lockers

New Offering Helps Retailers Support Contactless Shopping Experiences

Vulcan Industries, a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, Inc. announced this month the launch of their Buy Online, Pickup In Store (BOPIS) Smart Lockers.

The BOPIS Smart Lockers are a retailer and consumer friendly system that enables a touchless and convenient pickup experience. “Now, more than ever, shoppers are demanding quick, convenient, and contactless purchase options,” said Jim Brown, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Vulcan Industries. “Our Smart Lockers help retailers build brand loyalty by reducing wait times and improving their customers’ shopping experiences.”

Consumers place orders online, via phone, by email or text, or through a store app. The retail store receives and picks the order, then places it in the locker while entering order information in an easy-to-use application on a mobile tablet. The consumer receives automatic notifications via email or text with a QR code to open the locker. No assistance from a retail associate is needed.

This modular system is specifically designed to provide an entry-level solution that is also scalable for virtually any retail environment. “The BOPIS Smart Locker system allows retailers to build only what they need and doesn’t require integration with retailers’ existing software applications, resulting in a quick deployment,” said William Hutson, President of Vulcan Industries. “With rapid implementation and easy scalability, this system offers an attainable solution to retailers as they work to implement contactless shopping.”

Additional locker modules can be installed and functionality expanded as demand grows. Operating as a standalone solution or a fully-integrated component of a broader omnichannel strategy, Vulcan Industries’ BOPIS Smart Lockers provide retailers of every size and budget the opportunity to offer customers a contactless, convenient pickup alternative for online purchases.

About Vulcan Industries

Since 1946, Vulcan Industries has been creating custom store fixtures and retail display solutions for many of the largest retailers and consumer goods companies in the United States. Vulcan Industries’ headquarters in Moody, Alabama, just outside Birmingham, houses its design, product development, manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution operations with sales offices conveniently located nationwide.

Vulcan Industries is a subsidiary of EBSCO Industries Inc., a family-owned company based in Birmingham, Alabama, with more than 40 companies and 5,000 employees working in 20 countries.

For information, visit vulcanind.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005054/en/