Vulnerable nations warn COP27 success rests on climate damage fund

(Adds Vanuatu, Pakistan minister comments, detail on document
draft)
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The COP27
climate summit in Egypt must establish a fund to help countries
cope with the irreparable damage caused by climate disasters,
ministers representing developing nations said on Thursday,
warning that anything less would thwart the U.N. summit's
chances of success.
Talks about creating - or at least committing to create - a
"loss and damage" fund were put on the agenda for the first time
in nearly three decades of COP climate summits where poorer
nations have urged richer countries to act.
"Anything less than establishing a loss and damage fund at
this COP is a betrayal of the people who are working so hard to
clean up this environment," said Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and
Barbuda's environment minister.
He was speaking at a news conference of ministers
representing groups of developing countries in the U.N. climate
talks. Antigua and Barbuda chair a bloc of small island states.
Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu of Vanuatu, another
island country threatened by rising sea levels, said the G77
group of 134 developing countries had discussed the option of
walking out of COP27 if there was no decision on loss and
damage.
"It was discussed as an option (but) the negotiations are
fast and furious now... We want it announced here," Regenvanu
said.
The first draft of a possible deal document for COP27
published earlier on Thursday mentions loss and damage, but it
does not include details for actually launching a fund.
"We recognise that many aspects cannot be worked out while
we are here...We just want a commitment to establish it. We can
do everything else afterwards, but the commitment has to be
established," Regenvanu said.
Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea, Nabeel Munir, said
patience was running out as developing countries have been
trying to convince richer countries for decades to pay up for
climate damages caused by their emissions.
"If we can't even get a political signal 30 years later,
then what are we all doing?...If we can't agree on loss and
damage, then I think this COP will not be a successful COP,"
Munir said.
(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Toby
Chopra and Lisa Shumaker)