Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Vulnerable nations warn COP27 success rests on climate damage fund

11/17/2022 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds Vanuatu, Pakistan minister comments, detail on document draft)

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The COP27 climate summit in Egypt must establish a fund to help countries cope with the irreparable damage caused by climate disasters, ministers representing developing nations said on Thursday, warning that anything less would thwart the U.N. summit's chances of success.

Talks about creating - or at least committing to create - a "loss and damage" fund were put on the agenda for the first time in nearly three decades of COP climate summits where poorer nations have urged richer countries to act.

"Anything less than establishing a loss and damage fund at this COP is a betrayal of the people who are working so hard to clean up this environment," said Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and Barbuda's environment minister.

He was speaking at a news conference of ministers representing groups of developing countries in the U.N. climate talks. Antigua and Barbuda chair a bloc of small island states.

Climate Change Minister Ralph Regenvanu of Vanuatu, another island country threatened by rising sea levels, said the G77 group of 134 developing countries had discussed the option of walking out of COP27 if there was no decision on loss and damage.

"It was discussed as an option (but) the negotiations are fast and furious now... We want it announced here," Regenvanu said.

The first draft of a possible deal document for COP27 published earlier on Thursday mentions loss and damage, but it does not include details for actually launching a fund.

"We recognise that many aspects cannot be worked out while we are here...We just want a commitment to establish it. We can do everything else afterwards, but the commitment has to be established," Regenvanu said.

Pakistan's ambassador to South Korea, Nabeel Munir, said patience was running out as developing countries have been trying to convince richer countries for decades to pay up for climate damages caused by their emissions.

"If we can't even get a political signal 30 years later, then what are we all doing?...If we can't agree on loss and damage, then I think this COP will not be a successful COP," Munir said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Toby Chopra and Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
11:07aSouth African rand dips as dollar trades higher
RE
11:06aBinance says after internal assessment and review, binance has n…
RE
11:05aMcDonald's Kazakh franchisee suspends work, citing supply issues
RE
11:02aLME raises initial margins on nickel by 28% after volatility
RE
11:01aStartup ID.me's claim on scope of unemployment fraud was baseless, U.S. Congress says
RE
11:00aVietnamese EV maker VinFast to supply 2,500 units to U.S. car subscription service Autonomy
RE
10:58aGreeks march to commemorate 1973 student uprising
RE
10:57aEU to discuss migration problems at extraordinary meeting on Nov 25
RE
10:57aLME tightens restraints as nickel turns unruly again: Andy Home
RE
10:57aCanada's Lundin Mining to fill in giant mystery Chile sinkhole
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox
2Embracer Group publishes Interim Report Q2, July-September 2022: NET SA..
3Marketmind: Bear Hunt
4RHEINMETALL AG : Buy rating from JP Morgan
5SAP SE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS