Vuzix Receives International Regulatory Approvals and Begins Shipping Vuzix Blade® Upgraded Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today is announcing that the Company has received regulatory approvals for the Blade Upgraded Smart Glasses from the US and Canada, EU and Japanese regulatory agencies. Concurrently, Vuzix has begun shipping early Blade Upgraded Smart Glasses orders, as well as making the Blade Upgraded Smart Glasses available for purchase from Vuzix' directly and shortly available from Amazon online stores in the US, Canada and Japan.

The Vuzix Blade® Upgraded version now comes standard as certified safety glasses serving as personal protective equipment (PPE), rated in the United States under the ANSI Z87.1 standard and within the European Union under the CE EN166/170 standard. In addition to being safety certified, the Blade Upgraded version, built around Vuzix patented and patent pending IP, comes equipped with built-in stereo acoustic audio in its temples along with a new autofocus (AF) camera ideal for improved video conferencing and bar code scanning.

Upgraded to better support remote work from service to quality assurance, the new Blade Upgraded supports popular enterprise video collaboration platforms like Zoom, Webex Teams and Skype for Business. Vuzix also upgraded its iOS and Android Vuzix Companion App, enabling users to take actions based on simple links and single clicks on a Blade-paired phone.

To support customers planning to deploy Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses for manufacturing lines, warehouse picking and other areas that involve barcode scanning, Vuzix has added support for its Vuzix Barcode SDK and added support for barcode zoom camera solutions from third parties. With the continued push for hands-free applications across enterprise, the Company has also added speech commands for the launcher, photos, setting, camera, notifications/home and the ability to view and use speech commands on the main operating system application rail.

"With its integrated in-frame stereo audio featuring patent pending technology, alongside the improved auto focus camera, the Vuzix Blade Upgraded version opens up significant doors across enterprise and prosumers for Vuzix," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "The built-in stereo audio effectively removes the need for Bluetooth or analog ear buds, providing our customer base with a much richer experience to support enterprise-based video conferencing platforms such as Zoom, as well as consumer activities that include watching Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or simply listening to Spotify playlists."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 166 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix Blade Upgraded Smart Glasses, their features and performance and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA,

Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-receives-international-regulatory-approvals-and-begins-shipping-vuzix-blade-upgraded-smart-glasses-301139977.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation