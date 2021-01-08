Log in
Vuzix to Discuss the Growing Augmented Reality Market and its Industry Leading Smart Glasses at the Needham Growth Conference

01/08/2021 | 11:06am EST
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference, being held on January 11-15, 2021.

Vuzix Chief Executive Officer and President Paul Travers is scheduled to present on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST.  The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay and can be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website at: https://ir.vuzix.com/.

The company will also be available for one-on-one meetings at the conference and qualified institutional investors are welcome to schedule a meeting with management by contacting their Needham Sales Representative or conferences@needhamco.com.

About Vuzix Corporation
Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix websiteTwitter and Facebook pages.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:
Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations
Vuzix Corporation 
ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com  
Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, 
Investor Information – IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vuzix-to-discuss-the-growing-augmented-reality-market-and-its-industry-leading-smart-glasses-at-the-needham-growth-conference-301203441.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
