VyStar Credit Union : Launches Do Good. Bank Better.℠ Brand Campaign

VyStar Credit Union unveiled this week Do Good. Bank Better.℠, its values-centric brand campaign, which is inspired by the people, businesses, and organizations that it serves. The new multimedia campaign boldly elevates VyStar’s powerful promise to support its members and communities by offering better banking options and giving back to strengthen the places it calls home.

“We proudly live by the words, Do Good. Bank Better., and this is just the beginning of our efforts to continue sharing our nearly 70-year story,” said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. “As we evolve as an organization, we remain true to our roots by upholding our standard of leading by example and showing goodwill in everything we do."

The integrated Do Good. Bank Better. campaign features VyStar members, both individuals and small businesses, that make a difference each day in their communities. Charitable organizations, nonprofits and community advocates also play a leading role in the campaign, which is airing across television and radio broadcast, streaming video, billboard, digital, and social media.

“Our members and community partners are the ones who inspire us to give back while also providing the best products and services,” said VyStar Chief Marketing Officer Dana Karzan. “The Do Good. Bank Better. campaign illustrates the intrinsic connection between these two ideals and furthers the credit union movement of people helping people.”

To celebrate the launch of the Do Good. Bank Better. campaign, VyStar also kicked off the Random Acts of Good program to amplify its commitment to giving back. The program will begin with an opportunity for people to win a chance to designate $500 to their charity of choice.

VyStar’s story began in 1952, when 12 people with a collective $60 founded the credit union at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Today, VyStar serves more than 780,000 members across Central and North Florida and Southern Georgia, as well as military members and their families living all around the world. VyStar donates several million dollars each year to hundreds of nonprofit organizations, which it also supports through volunteer work, board participation, mentoring and other in-kind contributions. Additionally, VyStar’s strategic investments, including partnerships with financial technology (fintech) companies, ensure the credit union always offers best-in-class products and services to its members.

To learn more about VyStar and how the credit union improves the lives of its employees, members, and communities or to enter the Random Acts of Good sweepstakes, visit vystarcu.org/join and follow #DoGoodBankBetter on our social channels.

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida and now serves over 780,000 members with assets totaling more than $12 billion. VyStar is the largest mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and one of the major employers in the region with over 2,000 employees. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 10 Southern Georgia counties and past and present military members and their families all over the world.

