W L Gore & Associates : Exhibiting Virtually at IMS2021

At Gore's virtual booth, attendees can:

Access the MicroApps Seminar Session to see our video presentation below about 5G testing challenges and microwave/RF test assembly solutions.

Improve 5G Testing with Reliable Microwave/RF Cable Assemblies

1:30 - 1: 45 PM EST on Wednesday, June 23

Get a look at our new product selection guide that we developed to assist engineers in selecting the right cable type for their specific 5G test system.

Download our white paper describing the key factors impacting cable assembly reliability and how our solutions deliver reliable performance now and over time in 5G test systems.

Connect and have interactive discussions with Gore's technical expert using the chat option.

The virtual exhibition will be open around the clock to accommodate all time zones beyond the published exhibit hours below in Atlanta. Access the virtual event at https://ims-ieee.vfairs.com/.

IMS2021 Virtual Exhibition Date & Hours

9:30 AM - 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday, June 22

9:30 AM - 5:00 PM EST on Wednesday, June 23

9:30 AM - 4:00 PM EST on Thursday, June 24

Gore Sets the Industry Benchmark of Microwave/RF Cable & Cable Assemblies Manufacturing

With more than 40 years of design expertise, Gore manufactures microwave/RF cable assemblies that provide enhanced durability while delivering proven phase and amplitude stability with flexure and over temperature. We offer the industry a broad portfolio of cable assemblies for test and measurement, spaceflight, and aerospace and defense applications.

Our portfolio includes cable diameters ranging from 0.047 to 0.420 inches at frequencies from DC to 110 GHz in low-loss cable constructions. We also design and manufactures a selection of connector options to optimize the performance of the cable assemblies. With a proven track record and reputation, Gore's microwave/RF cable assemblies are the preferred solutions by key global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for test systems.