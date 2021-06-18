Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

W L Gore & Associates : Exhibiting Virtually at IMS2021

06/18/2021 | 05:11am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

At Gore's virtual booth, attendees can:

  • Access the MicroApps Seminar Session to see our video presentation below about 5G testing challenges and microwave/RF test assembly solutions.

Improve 5G Testing with Reliable Microwave/RF Cable Assemblies

1:30 - 1: 45 PM EST on Wednesday, June 23

  • Get a look at our new product selection guide that we developed to assist engineers in selecting the right cable type for their specific 5G test system.
  • Download our white paper describing the key factors impacting cable assembly reliability and how our solutions deliver reliable performance now and over time in 5G test systems.
  • Connect and have interactive discussions with Gore's technical expert using the chat option.

The virtual exhibition will be open around the clock to accommodate all time zones beyond the published exhibit hours below in Atlanta. Access the virtual event at https://ims-ieee.vfairs.com/.

IMS2021 Virtual Exhibition Date & Hours
9:30 AM - 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday, June 22
9:30 AM - 5:00 PM EST on Wednesday, June 23
9:30 AM - 4:00 PM EST on Thursday, June 24

Gore Sets the Industry Benchmark of Microwave/RF Cable & Cable Assemblies Manufacturing

With more than 40 years of design expertise, Gore manufactures microwave/RF cable assemblies that provide enhanced durability while delivering proven phase and amplitude stability with flexure and over temperature. We offer the industry a broad portfolio of cable assemblies for test and measurement, spaceflight, and aerospace and defense applications.

Our portfolio includes cable diameters ranging from 0.047 to 0.420 inches at frequencies from DC to 110 GHz in low-loss cable constructions. We also design and manufactures a selection of connector options to optimize the performance of the cable assemblies. With a proven track record and reputation, Gore's microwave/RF cable assemblies are the preferred solutions by key global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) for test systems.

The world's premier RF and microwave industry conference and tradeshow will feature both in-person and virtual events. Find out more and register for IMS2021.

The 5G test industry requires improved reliability of cable assemblies to help improve test outcomes. A significant portion of a test system's stability and repeatability is determined by the precise performance of microwave/RF cable assemblies. They are an integral part of 5G test systems and play a key role in ensuring test reliability and measurement accuracy. Engineers should understand how cable assemblies affect the test system to maximize and optimize overall performance. Learn more from our presentation:

Disclaimer

W. L. Gore & Associates Inc. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2021 04:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:35aJAMMU AND KASHMIR BANK  : J&K Bank posts Rs 315.75 Cr as profit for Q4, highest since Jan-March 2014
PU
12:33aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Publication of the Offering Circular and the Pricing Supplement - HK$2,500,000,000 0.50 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2023.2021-06-18
PU
12:33aAGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA  : Publication of the Offering Circular and the Pricing Supplements - US$500,000,000 0.70 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 and US$500,000,000 1.25 per cent. Fixed Rate Notes due 2026.2021-06-18
PU
12:32aJGB yields slip in tandem with Treasuries while BOJ extends stimulus
RE
12:29aUKHospitality welcomes new Government measures to solve the rent debt crisis »
PU
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Cautious Post-Fed Action -2-
DJ
12:27aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Cautious Post-Fed Action to Hold Back Shares
DJ
12:25aMODERNA  : Japan Inc joins COVID-19 vaccination push as Olympics loom
RE
12:21aJapan Inc to fall far short of goal for more female managers
RE
12:20aIndian shares open higher as IT stocks gain
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil slips again on surging U.S. dollar, but holds above $70
2Asian shares up but set for weekly loss after hawkish Fed
3U.S. senators propose 25% tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing
4Ford sees better-than-expected quarterly profit on higher vehicle prices
5BHP GROUP : BHP : establishes new cloud agreements

HOT NEWS