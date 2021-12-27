Log in
W&W Glass Looks to the Future With Expanded Engineered Structural Glass Solutions as Pilkington Architectural Halts St. Helens, United Kingdom Production of the Planar™ System

12/27/2021 | 01:01pm EST
The industry leader in structural glass design and installation will pivot its business to continue to meet the needs of architects and designers

As Pilkington Architectural halts production of the Pilkington Planar™ system in St. Helens, United Kingdom as of December 31, 2021, W&W Glass, LLC will continue its history of providing best-in-class systems by offering its own Glass Engineered Solutions to achieve new, innovative designs with additional functionality engineered to meet today’s enhanced performance requirements. The expanded product range provides for larger structurally glazed solutions with greater flexibility, thereby increasing their comprehensive systems portfolio.

W&W Glass Engineered Solutions will continue to offer high-quality, point-supported structural glass systems engineered by their in-house team for ongoing projects. All warranties on existing manufactured projects will be honored based on the terms of Pilkington’s warranty.

“Our customers are like family and we treat them that way. From every project concept to finished installation, we aren’t satisfied until it’s completed the right way,” said Jeff Haber, managing partner at W&W Glass. “It’s about being responsive to the market—when customers need the perfect glass solution, we want to be the ones delivering that to them as a turn-key package, coming from a company they know and trust based on over four decades of glass system engineering expertise and installation knowledge. We have forged partnerships with many high-quality manufacturers throughout the world to bring our customers the quality they’ve come to expect from W&W on custom engineered structural glass systems.”

With W&W Glass Engineered Solutions and their team of experts, W&W is confident that all current jobs will be completed on schedule with the highest quality products available in the market. They will work directly with architects, designers, and contractors to advise on updated specifications for new and existing projects.

Architectural sales and marketing manager Chris Lalonde will be monitoring a dedicated email inbox for glass engineered solutions at ges@wwglass.com to answer any questions or concerns about this announcement as the organization will continue to deliver the highest level of service customers have come to expect.

Headquartered in Nanuet, NY, W&W Glass, LLC leads the industry in glass and metal subcontracting for design coordination, supply, and installation of complex curtain wall facade systems and custom glass enclosures.


HOT NEWS