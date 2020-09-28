WALTER P MOORE ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP IN FIRM'S SECURE DESIGN TEAM

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International engineering firm Walter P Moore announces a key appointment within the firm’s Secure Design team. This group provides a full range of services that create practical, technologically advanced solutions for physical security and structural protection against threats from natural disasters and terrorism.



Matt Nebel, PE, has been named the Director of the Secure Design team within the firm’s Structures Group. Fully integrated with the firm’s multidisciplinary design capabilities, Walter P Moore’s Secure Design services include: security planning and site layout, threat and risk assessment and mitigation, designs to resist extreme loadings, protection from blast, progressive collapse, forced entry, ballistics, and vehicle ramming.



Matt, who joined Walter P Moore in 2016, has been instrumental in leading Secure Design assignments in the Federal Government, Aviation, and Sports market sectors. He has led Walter P Moore’s initiatives on multiple SAFETY Act projects that allow sports venue operators to enact effective measures to prevent, deter, or mitigate acts of terrorism.



He has also led many of the firm’s projects in the government sector, including assignments on several U.S. Courthouse projects, the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Overseas Building Operations, and other government agencies. Matt is active in the physical security community and participates in the development of design criteria documents that are used by different agencies throughout the industry.



“This promotion recognizes the growth in leadership and talent within our Secure Design team,” said Blair Hanuschak, Senior Principal and Executive Director of Walter P Moore’s Structures Group. “These services enhance the multi-discipline, integrated design solutions that our firm delivers to public and private sector clients around the world.”



Matt is based in the firm’s Washington, DC office, and supported by key leaders in the Secure Design team, including Joe Gannon, Kevin Anderson, and Scott Kinney.



About Walter P Moore / www.walterpmoore.com

Walter P Moore is an international company of engineers, innovators, and creative people who solve some of the world’s most complex structural and infrastructure challenges. Providing structural, diagnostics, civil, traffic, parking, transportation, enclosure, and construction engineering services, they design solutions that are cost- and resource-efficient, forward-thinking, and help support and shape communities worldwide. Founded in 1931, Walter P Moore‘s 700+ professionals work across 21 U.S. offices and five international locations.

Editor’s Note: There is no period after the ‘P’ in Walter P Moore.

Attachments

Kirsten Cornell Walter P Moore 7133945776 kcornell@walterpmoore.com