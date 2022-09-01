Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

WANTED: 25 men to guard the pope. Must be Catholic. Must be Swiss

09/01/2022 | 11:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Swiss Guard

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The world's smallest army, in the world's smallest state, is growing and looking for a few good men.

The Swiss Guard, the elite and colourfully dressed force whose main mission is to protect the pope and the 108-acre Vatican City, currently stands at 110 members.

Ahead of the 2025 Holy Year, when millions of pilgrims are expected to visit the Vatican, the force will grow by 25 members to 135 members, an increase of nearly 23%.

In order to help with the recruitment, the Swiss Guard have opened a new media office and contact point in Switzerland, according to a statement released by the Guard on Thursday.

It will also coordinate the work of an existing recruitment office in Switzerland, foundations related to Swiss Guard, and former members.

Enrolment is open to single Swiss men between 19-31 years old who are practicing Catholics in good health, with an "impeccable reputation and be at least 1.74 meters (5 feet, seven inches) tall, and have completed basic training in the Swiss army," according to the guard's website.

They can get married after serving for five years.

The force, whose principal mission is to protect the pope, has been exclusively male since its founding in 1506. But that may change.

Their new barracks in the Vatican, work on which is expected to start in 2026, will be built to accommodate female members if Pope Francis or his successors allow them to join, officials have said.

Francis, 85, has named women to a number of senior posts and management positions in the Vatican administration and in March he introduced a landmark new constitution that will allow any baptised lay Catholic, including women, to head most Vatican departments.

A Swiss foundation has already raised more than 37 million Swiss francs of the estimated 45 million Swiss francs needed to replace the current 150-year-old barracks.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Philip Pullella


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aFormer Nigerian militants get contracts to combat oil theft
RE
11:23aFormer Nigerian militants get contracts to combat oil theft
RE
11:17aSouth Africa's Truworths annual profit jumps on eased COVID restrictions
RE
11:16aWANTED : 25 men to guard the pope. Must be Catholic. Must be Swiss
RE
11:15aUS charges Oath Keepers lawyer with Jan. 6 conspiracy, obstruction
RE
11:12aFed is in talks with Brazil's central bank to implement Pix instant payment system, says Guedes
RE
11:11aUK rail workers set to strike on Sept 15 and 17 - PA
RE
11:10aEU mulling energy price cap for certain generators - document
RE
11:07aUK hedge fund founder charged in New York with market manipulation, fraud
RE
11:02aColombia August inflation forecast to rise amid food, housing cost pressures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. move barring Nvidia from selling it high-end chips
2Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal gets global scrutiny
3U.S. allows Nvidia to do exports, transfers needed to develop its AI ch..
4Analysis-New U.S. rules on EV subsidies slam Hyundai, Kia's dreams
5European markets watchdog on red alert for Ukraine war contagion

HOT NEWS