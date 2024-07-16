WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY SHARES UP 6.3% AFTER BOFA SAYS EXPLORING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES WOULD CREATE MORE SHAREHOLDER VALUE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|44.28 USD
|+5.69%
|+6.51%
|328B
|7.885 USD
|+6.55%
|+4.08%
|18.18B
