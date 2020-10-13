Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WASDE Report Offers Farmers Crop Price Increases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

The latest forecast from the Department of Agriculture predicts smaller crop sizes and a potential for record soybean exports. Micheal Clements shares how those changes are having a shocking impact on markets.

Clements: The latest World Agriculture Supply and Demand report from the Department of Agriculture brings potential for increases in the price farmers receive for their crops. American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Shelby Myers says USDA lowered old crop ending stocks for corn, changing the landscape of supply and demand.

Myers: The carryover of 1.9 billion bushels of corn and changes to the corn area planted from 97 million acres to 91 million acres also put the new crop year at a different starting line for supply. With corn supply changes and demand changes overall, ending stocks are expected to be about 2.1 billion bushels, and hopes of a larger price rally will really fall on the need for corn demand to pick up its pace.

Clements: For soybeans, 2019/20 ending stocks were lowered to 523 million bushes, and demand was slightly increased.

Myers: Rolling into the 2020/21 marketing year, USDA cut soybean area planted by 700,000 acres and lowered the amount to be harvested. The 2020/21 demand is good news, 2.2 billion bushels for soybean exports that's currently estimated would be the largest on record if achieved.

Clements: Myers says the report resulted in a market rally for corn and soybeans.

Myers: Unfortunately, the reactionary price bump came later than what would have been ideal for many farmers, especially those who have been marketing the old crop in what ultimately ended up being a tighter than expected supply environment. But the price rally is certainly welcome news. Any potential yield changes that could impact supply favorably, combined with some new hope for demand increases, would help keep these market impacts supported.

Clements: Find a complete analysis on the Market Intel page at fb.org. Micheal Clements, Washington.

Disclaimer

AFBF - American Farm Bureau Federation published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 19:29:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:48pDr. Eugene Tanquilut Performs First Ever Ground-Breaking TCAR Procedure in Chicago Southland
BU
03:47pWRAPUP 1-Struggling countries poised to get G20 debt freeze extension
RE
03:46pItaly's atlantia says co has entered period of exclusive talks with cdp until oct. 18
RE
03:46pAM BEST : to Deliver Presentation at N.J. Chartered Property Casualty Underwriters Society's I-Day
BU
03:46pLendio Named to MountainWest Capital Network's Annual Utah 100 List
GL
03:45pItaly's atlantia says open to considering potential offer from state lender cdp, other investors for 88% stake in motorway unit aspi
RE
03:45pELI LILLY AND : Study of Eli Lilly Covid-19 Drug Paused Due to Safety Concern
DJ
03:43pUNUM : Breast cancer survivors return to work two weeks earlier
PR
03:43pMPV EXPLORATION INC : . files amended quarterly statements
AQ
03:42pNUTRIEN : to Host Investor Day on November 30, 2020
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2APPLE INC. : Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s from 'Mini' to 'Pro Max'
3TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
4Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
5ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP : announces proposed offering of senior convertible notes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group