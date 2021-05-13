WAVE Hosts “Light the Way for Change: Hope Inspiration Action”

Women for American Values and Ethics (WAVE) announced the biennial fundraiser to benefit the WAVE Action Fund on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. The program is entitled “Light the Way for Change: Hope Inspiration Action.” The event can be attended through admission to the virtual presentation, as well as through hosted screening parties for some sponsors.

This year’s program will shine a spotlight on “Bravery” as we tackle the societal issues of divisiveness and extremism and hear from world renowned experts who will empower attendees to be catalysts for change in their communities and beyond. The three discussions will be led by Megan Phelps-Roper, activist and author of Unfollow: A Journey from Hatred to Hope, Dr. Pete Simi, Associate Professor at Chapman University, and Dr. Megan Squire, Digital Science Professor at Elon University. Their discussions will cover extremism, intervention and prevention, as well as social media as a cause and a cure.

Program Director for “Light the Way for Change,” Laguna Beach activist, resident and WAVE Advisory Council member Rita Conn shares, “This year’s program revolves around the words of National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman that ‘there is always light.’ Our goal is that the event will give us all the hope, inspiration, and actionable steps to be brave enough to Light the Way for Change.”

During the program, WAVE also will honor “Guiding Lights,” four remarkable people who are lighting the way for change in the community through their activism and commitment to social justice. This list includes Annee Delle Donna, an attorney providing pro bono legal services with UCI Law School students through the Innocence Project; Mary Anne Foo, Executive Director of Orange County Asian and Pacific Islander Community Alliance (OCAPICA), advocating for access to healthcare and social justice for Asian and Pacific Islanders in Orange County and combatting anti-Asian hate crimes; Arush Mehrotra, a high school student who founded the OC Justice Project to raise awareness of injustice in the criminal system and immigrant detention; and Michael Sean Wright, filmmaker and former EMT who founded Wound Walk OC to help people experiencing homelessness cleanse their wounds and assist them in finding proper healthcare.

To attend the fundraiser, register here. Tickets begin at $50 for general admission and sponsorships begin at $250.

About WAVE Action Fund

WAVE Action Fund supports WAVE’s civic activism and community involvement. WAVE commits significant (wo)manpower and resources toward supporting progressive values and ethics. There are six WAVE Working Groups: Environment, Government Integrity, Gun Safety, Migrant Rights, Social Justice and Voter Mobilization. These programs encourage citizen-advocates to bring about change through local initiatives and partner programs. Learn more about WAVE here.

