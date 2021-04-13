Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WAWANESA AND PRONAVIGATOR INTRODUCE NEW TOOL TO SUPPORT BROKERS

04/13/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Winnipeg, Manitoba, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company (Wawanesa) and ProNavigator, a provider of software products to property and casualty organizations, announced today that Wawanesa has successfully integrated ProNavigator's Ask Sage platform to benefit its broker partners with simplified access to information.

Ask Sage, a knowledge management platform, has an intuitive search and retrieval interface designed to help answer a broad range of underwriting questions, in simple language, across multiple products, regions, and documents. Because Ask Sage is specifically built for Insurance, Wawanesa and its broker partners will benefit from a simplified, intuitive, and overall faster experience finding the most accurate and current information, right when they need it.

“At Wawanesa, we’re committed to brokers, and to investing in innovative ways to ensure each and every customer transaction is as friction-free as possible,” said Graham Haigh, Wawanesa’s Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “With the implementation of ProNavigator’s Ask Sage platform, we are proud to give our broker partners another tool to help deliver even better service to our mutual policyholders.”

"We have enjoyed partnering with Wawanesa to provide a platform to better service their brokers," said Joseph D'Souza, CEO of ProNavigator. "Insurance is information-driven—it's the lifeblood of the industry—and the need for information management tools is more vital than ever. We chose to focus on a single problem that's been affecting productivity in the industry - discoverability; by using some of the advancements in AI to search and retrieve information quickly, productivity is enhanced."

 

About ProNavigator
ProNavigator provides a knowledge-sharing platform, Ask Sage, used by some of the largest insurance organizations in North America to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve answers to employees' questions. Learn more about pronavigator.ai.

 

About Wawanesa
The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company, founded in 1896, is one of the largest Canadian Property and Casualty Mutual insurers, with $3.9 billion in annual revenue and assets of $10.5 billion. Wawanesa Mutual, with executive offices in Winnipeg, is the parent company of Wawanesa General, which offers property and casualty insurance in California and Oregon; Wawanesa Life, which provides life insurance products and services throughout Canada; and Western Financial Group, which distributes personal and business insurance across Western Canada. With more than 5,700 employees, Wawanesa proudly serves more than two million policyholders in Canada and the United States. Wawanesa actively gives back to organizations that strengthen communities where it operates, donating well above internationally recognized benchmarks for excellence in corporate philanthropy. Learn more at wawanesa.com


Brad Hartle, Senior Communications Specialist
The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company
media@wawanesa.com

Jennifer Tribe, Sr. Director, Marketing
ProNavigator
jennifer@pronavigator.ai

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pGTT GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ  : receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of a new LNG Carrier
PU
01:20pTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND  : Block Listing
PR
01:20pWSGF to Share Latest Vaycaychella Short-Term Rental Purchase Alternative Finance Business Progress in Management Update Scheduled Next Week
NE
01:20pTax Fraud Week of Action - Everyone is a Victim
GL
01:20pOSHKOSH CORPORATION  : honored with FutureEdge 50 Award from IDG
BU
01:19pINVESTMENT  : U.S. money market funds, advocates, stake out positions as crackdown looms
RE
01:19pINVESTOR ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Canoo Inc. – GOEV
GL
01:18pApple to hold special event on April 20
RE
01:18pAPPLE  : to hold special event on April 20
RE
01:18pROBINSON  : Annual report 2020 (PDF)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq
2As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
3TIS INC. : Singapore's Grab to go public in world's biggest $40 billion SPAC merger
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
5Global share markets rise after U.S. inflation remains contained

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ