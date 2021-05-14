WAX Blockchain Announces New Brand Partnerships

MIAMI, May 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Today, WAX announced partnerships with a number of the world’s most well-loved entertainment brands to release digital collectibles, called NFTs, on the WAX blockchain, including:

Robotech (Funimation and Harmony Gold)

Five Nights at Freddy's (ScottGames)

Bears vs Babies (Exploding Kittens)

The Princess Bride (Act III)

These new partners join existing WAX partners that have already released hugely successful products on WAX, including Topps (Major League Baseball, Godzilla, Garbage Pail Kids), Capcom (Street Fighter), Atari, DeadMau5, Weezer, Reebok, William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy and many more. Additionally, beginning in June of this year, Funko has announced that it expects to launch Funko Pop! NFTs using WAX’s powerful blockchain platform.

About WAX - The King of NFTs

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), known as the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain as measured by both the number of users and by the number of transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network. In 2018, WAX introduced vIRLsTM, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX delivers the safest and most convenient way to create, buy, sell and trade virtual items and physical products (NFTs and vIRLsTM) to anyone, anywhere in the world. WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectibles), Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.

About vIRLsTM

vIRLs are real-world merchandise and services that are linked to NFTs. Invented and patented by WAX, vIRLs provide the easiest and most sustainable way to purchase, exchange and trade a consumer product. vIRLs are the core element of v-commerce.

