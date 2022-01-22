Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WBroker Embraced Cryptocurrency Giant AEX

01/22/2022 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hongkong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2022) -  WBroker collaborates with AEX, one of the biggest crypto exchange in Asia. Technological breakthroughs, financial innovations, and the rapid evolution of cryptocurrencies are all reshaping how we use money. Money, which has a brighter future ahead of it, is currently sprouting in its early stages, according to the CEO of WBroker.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/111095_665c00df74702b6d_001.jpg


WBroker

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8203/111095_665c00df74702b6d_001full.jpg

Digital currencies, together with other faster and more powerful financial technologies, are changing our concept of money and pushing traditional financial institutions through digital transformation.. At the beginning of 2022, WBroker changes to win by collaborating with AEX, which used to be the biggest crypto exchange in Asia. WBroker launches international cryptocurrency wallet, which gives users access to cryptocurrency trading on brokerage platform.

WBroker is an online brokerage and investment platform headquartered in Hong Kong, operating under Waton Group and providing global users with investment services in stocks, crypto-assets, and funds. WBroker provides commission-free trading access of US/HK/China stocks, exchange-traded funds, and crypto-assets via a seamless and fully-integrated mobile app. The platform is simple to use and there is no threshold or unnecessary restriction on end users. Under simple and clear instructions, users can start their investing journey within 10 minutes and fund withdrawals can be completed within a day. It has been launched in 175 countries and regions around the world and is known as the Robinhood of Asia.

With its expansion into cryptocurrency trading, WBroker becomes a rising star which is very promising to compete with players such as Robinhood, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and TD Ameritrade.

Media Contact:
Company: WBroker
Website: www.wbroker.com
Email: service@wbroker.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111095


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aCGST Bhiwandi Commissionerate arrests businessman for running fake ITC network
PU
10:24aCAE : CEO Marc Parent honored with the prestigious Living Legends of Aviation's Industry Leader of the Year Award
PU
10:13aGermany cries foul over nuclear energy in EU's green investment rule book
RE
10:12aLebanon to start virtual talks with IMF next week
RE
10:10aWBroker Embraced Cryptocurrency Giant AEX
NE
10:10aBlockchain Monster Hunt, the First Multi-Chain Collectible Game to Launch Mainnet After Successful IDO
NE
10:09aPolitical advisers to hold four-way talks on Ukraine in Paris
RE
10:05aGerman government distances itself from navy chief's comments on Putin
RE
10:04aDUNA HOUSE : Transactions with Treasury Shares
PU
09:54aTRADITIONS BANCORP : Lobbies reopen on Monday, January 24
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst weeks since pandemic start as Netflix woes d..
2Intel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plan..
3Amazon could face claims by U.S. agency over union supporter's firing
4Biden, Kishida agree to boost security, economic cooperation amid risin..
5Germany cries foul over nuclear energy in EU's green investment rule bo..

HOT NEWS