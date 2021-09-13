WCI Technologies : and Lumen Deliver Secure Connectivity for the Travel and Hospitality Industry

Network and IT services help provide enhanced guest experiences via digital amenities

WCI Technologies, a World Cinema enterprise offering, in collaboration with Lumen Technologies, is delivering a range of network and IT services to the travel and hospitality industry. Most recently, these services helped enable hotel management company Remington Hotels to deliver a better guest experience with increased connectivity for guests who opt to use digital amenities, like mobile entry and virtual check-in and check-out. Working with WCI Technologies, a Lumen Channel Partner Program member, Texas-based Remington Hotels updated their wireless connectivity services at properties across the nation to provide enhanced performance, reliability and security.

“Technology plays a role in every aspect of the travel industry and is only becoming more vital. We’re very excited to add value to our customers through a secure foundation of connectivity services,” said Robert Grosz, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, WCI. “WCI Technologies, in collaboration with Lumen, is expanding our advanced services portfolio and transforming our great legacy brand into a global technology leader in the industry.”

As a Lumen Channel Partnership Program member, WCI Technologies can utilize the flexible, fully integrated portfolio of network and IT services provided by Lumen that spans infrastructure, applications, services and geographies to enable greater adaptability for customers. Offerings include a range of managed network and IT services designed for easy installation, maintenance, monitoring and management, thus simplifying the path to deployment and use.

“As businesses are using tech to fuel change and supercharge the customer experience, our Partners can leverage our solutions and expertise to help accelerate growth, increase efficiencies and exceed customer expectations,” said David Young, senior vice president, strategic sales for Lumen. “Our Channel Partner program is about making connections – not just to our global network and technology solutions, but also to a network of support, resources and training that can help companies deliver new opportunities and experiences.”

"Our partnership with WCI Technologies and Lumen has allowed us to deploy secure connectivity throughout our portfolio, catered to our modern-day traveler. Having partners that are committed to the success of the hotel industry despite the challenges of the pandemic is key. Their innovative technology paired with their top-of-the-line customer support has been a game-changer,” Said Stan Kennedy, Chief Operating Officer, Remington Hotels.

Companies are moving towards hybrid cloud environments to leverage the hyper-scalable user experience of the cloud. Digital transformation is underway and when connecting to cloud service providers, flexible bandwidth capabilities and low latency are the top features required. WCI will focus on bringing solutions that address these business needs to its existing portfolio customers.

About WCI:

Headquartered in Houston, WCI is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. The company was the first technology service provider to hotels nationwide, beginning in 1974. Today, WCI is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video, data and connectivity services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world. The company serves over 4,300 properties nationwide with nearly 600,000 rooms under management and over 300 million guest encounters per year. onewci.com

