WDM Chamber to Host National Event for Minority Entrepreneurs

03/18/2021 | 03:10pm EDT
WEST DES MONES, Iowa, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce (WDM Chamber) is set to host the first annual Black and Brown Business Summit (the Summit) presented by Principal Financial Group® on April 22 and 23. This two-day conference was created by the WDM Chamber's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee (DEI Committee) with the goal of elevating ethnic minorities and to bring BIPOC businesses together to assist with connection building, programming, promotion, training and to provide resources to help businesses grow and prosper. 

Programming for the Summit includes breakout sessions led by top experts, Mel Essex Award, inspirational keynote speakers and networking. Breakout sessions are divided into two tracks – New Entrepreneurs and Established Entrepreneurs.

Keynote speakers include George Herrera, current Independent Director of the board of Travel and Leisure Co. and former President and Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and Brandon Copeland, a starting NFL Linebacker and Financial Wellness Professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

The pitch competition, to be held the first day of the Summit and brought to you by exclusive pitch competition partner Hy-Vee, will serve as a chance for up to 30 businesses to participate in the workshop. At the end of the day, 5 to 6 individuals from the workshop will be selected to present their pitch to a panel of judges to win a chance for $10,000 total cash prizes. Deadline to apply is March 26. View and fill out the application here.

Tickets for the Summit are available for $15. There are a limited number of tickets available for in-person participation hosted at Athene in West Des Moines. The Summit is following all COVID-19 safety guidance and protocols for in-person guests. Masks and social distancing are required.

Learn more about the Summit on the WDM Chamber's website.

The Black & Brown Business Summit is presented by: Principal Financial Group®
Partner Sponsor: Athene
Exclusive Pitch Competition Partner: Hy-Vee

Learn More About the Summit

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wdm-chamber-to-host-national-event-for-minority-entrepreneurs-301250538.html

SOURCE West Des Moines Chamber


© PRNewswire 2021
