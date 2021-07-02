WEEKAHEAD-Fed, ECB minutes and all eyes on China inflation

July 2 (Reuters) - Minutes of the June meetings of the U.S.
Fed and the ECB, plus the latest inflation data from China -
here's a rapid tour of next week's top economic events and
themes to be covered by Reuters bureaus.
UNITED STATES
The week after the U.S. payrolls report is typically one of
the lightest of the month in terms of economic reports, and next
week is no exception.
That said, the week features one marquee and likely
market-jarring release: The minutes of the Federal Reserve's
June meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end
crisis-era bond-buying and signalled interest rate increases
were closer on the horizon than previously thought.
The readout of the June 16-17 Federal Open Market Committee
meeting on Wednesday at 2 p.m. U.S. eastern time (1800 GMT) will
shed light on the depth of the division among the 18
policymakers as they approach a critical turning point for
monetary policy in the world's largest - and now booming -
economy. Four signposts of what to look for:
Inflation: With inflation topping the Fed's 2% target, how
deep does tolerance for that overshoot run among officials?
Employment: Will some policymakers push the theory that an
outright return to pre-COVID employment levels is unlikely,
raising questions about their "maximum employment" target?
Bonds taper: The taper debate is fully underway. Questions
include when and how fast they start dialing back purchases of
$80 billion a month of Treasuries and $40 billion of
mortgage-backed securities.
Interest rates: Is the debate moving towards an earlier
move? FOMC members' projections brought forward the median
expectation for a first rate hike to 2023 from 2024 at the June
meeting and a substantial minority of members circled 2022 for
the first increase.
EUROPE
In Europe, concern over the impact of new coronavirus
variants on the summer tourism - crucial to southern economies
like Portugal, Greece, Italy and Spain - will continue to
dominate next week as hotel bookings fall well short of
pre-pandemic levels.
On Tuesday, Britain's fiscal watchdog, the Office for Budget
Responsibility, publishes its annual report on risks ahead for
the public finances with a focus this year on the damage done by
COVID-19, climate change and the implications of higher interest
rates for debt servicing costs.
The European Central Bank releases the account of its June
policy meeting on Thursday. ECB-watchers will also be on alert
for news coming out of a series of meetings set in coming weeks
to fine-tune its strategic view.
The Bank wants to revamp its inflation target - currently
set out close to but not exceeding 2% - but sources said wide
differences remain among top policymakers. The aim is to get the
review done by September.
ASIA
In Asia, Australia's central bank on Tuesday will likely
leave its cash rate at a record low and adopt a "flexible"
approach to its bond-buying programme. Economic outcomes far
exceed expectations but recent COVID outbreaks across the
country and a slow vaccination rollout add some risks to the
outlook. Already, analysts expect the RBA to be one of the
slowest central banks in the developed world to do away with
crisis era stimulus.
Malaysia's central bank holds its policy meeting on Thursday
with no change expected. Focus will be on the recovery outlook.
Finally, China will release fresh inflation data on Friday.
One focus would be on the cost of raw materials, which have
soared due to higher commodity prices, and whether these
increases are being passed onto the consumer.
