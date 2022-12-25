WEEKAHEAD-INDIA-Rupee, bond yields seen in narrow range as 2022 ends

MUMBAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and
government bond yields are expected to trade in a narrow range
amid thin volume this week, the last of 2022, due to the lack of
major triggers, with the rupee also likely to continue to
benefit from the central bank's support.
Last week, the rupee ended little changed at
82.8575 per dollar. It has held a narrow range due to dollar
sales near the 82.85-82.90 levels.
The local currency fell below 82.80 each day last week but
stopped short of hitting 83 due to these dollar sales by
state-run banks on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India, traders
said. The rupee's record low is 83.29.
The currency will likely move in an 82.50-83.20 range this
week, traders said, with the absence of any major U.S. economic
data putting the focus on the worsening global risk appetite.
The fear of major central banks continuing with rate hikes
for longer and worries about the surging coronavirus cases in
China are impacting risk-taking. Indian equities tumbled 2.4%
last week, their worst performance in six months.
"The USD/INR remains stuck in a range even though global
risk sentiments are worsening at the margin," said Anindya
Banerjee, head of research for FX and interest rates at Kotak
Securities.
"A clear breakout can be confirmed once prices trade above
the previous all-time high (of 83.29). Till then we are betting
on rangebound price action, but with an upward drift."
Indian government bond yields, too, may remain largely
rangebound in thin trading volume as the majority of market
participants stay away near the end of the quarter, and year.
Sentiment weakened last week after the minutes of the RBI's
latest meeting showed policymakers remained worried about
inflation and said a premature pause in monetary policy would be
a costly policy error at this juncture.
The RBI raised the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% at
that meeting earlier this month, taking the aggregate quantum of
rate hikes to 225 basis points in 2022.
The benchmark government bond yield ended at
7.3179% on Friday, having risen four basis points in the week.
It is expected to move in a narrow 7.26%-7.34% range this
week, market participants said.
The benchmark bond yield is definitely near its top-end and
once market participants resume active trading, we may see the
yield easing from January," said Rajeev Pawar, head of treasury
at Ujjivan Small Finance Bank.
"But there will be a very thin-ranged trading this week,
with the focus on oil prices and U.S. yields."
