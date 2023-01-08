WEEKAHEAD-INDIA-Rupee to remain in tight range, bond yields seen up ahead of U.S. CPI

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields could continue to rise this week, while the rupee may stay in its recent narrow trading range ahead of monthly inflation readings at home and in the United States.

The benchmark government bond yield ended at 7.3736% on Friday, up four basis points last week, after the weekly debt auction, as traders turned more cautious ahead of the economic data.

The yield is expected to move in a range of 7.32%-7.45% during this week. Its U.S. peers would be watched closely, as mixed readings on recent U.S. labour data would make investors wait for the Fed's monetary tightening plans.

In the medium term, the benchmark Indian government bond yield is expected to rise to 7.45%-7.50% levels, said Archita Joshi, fixed income adviser at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

"Core inflation is still above 6% upper limit (in India) and over the course, debt market's demand supply mismatch will also resurface," Joshi said.

Traders could continue to avoid going long in January as fears of an elevated supply calendar for the next financial year gather pace. The country's budget is due to be presented on Feb. 1.

For the currency and bond markets, U.S. inflation data due late on Thursday would be crucial.

The rupee ended last week little changed at 82.72 per dollar, staying confined to the narrow band it has held since Dec. 12. Some strength initially after U.S. data late on Friday hurt the greenback was likely.

Further cooling of U.S. inflation could also provide a boost to the rupee, but the central bank is likely to buy dollars at those levels and keep it rangebound, said a state-run bank dealer.

Technically, the USD/INR pair found resistance near the 83-mark as it has reverted to the trading range despite the level being breached on some occasions, said Anindya Banerjee, head research - fx and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

"We see the pair finding resistance near the 83.30 zone and on the downside, we might see supports placed near the 82.30 level."

Meanwhile, inflation in India is expected to subdue further, led by a fall in prices of vegetables and other food sub-segments, Standard Chartered analysts wrote in a note. The data is due on Thursday.

"We expect November CPI inflation to have eased to 5.85% from 5.9% in November. However, core CPI inflation may have edged up on higher gold prices and upward pressure on services inflation."

KEY EVENTS:

* India Dec CPI inflation - Jan 12, Thursday (05:30 p.m. IST)

* India Nov industrial output - Jan 12, Thursday (05:30 p.m. IST)

* U.S. Dec CPI - Jan 12, Thursday (07:00 p.m. IST)

* China Dec trade data - Jan 13, Thursday (08:00 a.m. IST)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Anushka Trivedi; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)