MUMBAI, June 10 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee will take cues from equity-related flows this week, while domestic and U.S. inflation data, and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision will be major factors for the currency and government bonds.

The rupee closed at 83.3725 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, up 0.1% for the week.

The domestic currency faltered last week after a surprisingly weak election outcome for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alliance, but likely interventions by the Reserve Bank of India helped cap losses.

Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data released on Friday prompted investors to pare expectations of rate cuts by the Fed, boosting the dollar and U.S. bond yields. The 10-year U.S. yield jumped 14 basis points to 4.42% after the data.

“Think it's likely that the rupee will see some pressure,” but 83.50-83.55 continues to be a strong support zone, a foreign exchange trader at a foreign bank said.

While the Fed is widely expected to keep rates unchanged on Wednesday, investors will keep an eye on any changes to the interest rate dot plot and commentary from Chair Jerome Powell.

“We expect one cut (over 2024) to be retained as the median, which leaves the FOMC’s options open,” Societe Generale said in a note.

Inflation data is also due both in India and the U.S. this week, with the latter being a more closely watched cue for the rupee.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Indian government bond yield ended at 7.0168% on Friday, its first weekly rise in six.

Traders expect the benchmark bond yield to move in the 6.96%-7.06% range this week, with all eyes on the Fed policy outcome and guidance.

Indian bond yields jumped last week after a weaker majority for the PM Modi-led alliance raised fiscal concerns.

Bond yields stayed elevated as the RBI kept its key interest rate unchanged on Friday, saying robust economic growth will give it space to focus on bringing down inflation towards its medium-term target of 4%.

The central bank also raised its economic growth outlook for the current fiscal year, but kept its outlook on inflation unchanged and warned of persistent price pressures on food.

"Should food inflation dynamics start to stabilize, we wouldn't rule out stance change in August with the prospects of modest rate cuts probably in play starting the October policy onwards," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at Bandhan AMC.

KEY EVENTS: ** India April industrial production - June 12, Wednesday (5:30 p.m. IST) ** India May CPI - June 12, Wednesday ** U.S. May CPI - June 12, Wednesday (6:00 p.m. IST) (Reuters poll: 0.2% on-month) ** U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision - June 12, Wednesday (11:30 p.m. IST) (Reuters poll: No change expected) ** U.S. May PPI machine manufacturing - June 13, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. initial weekly jobless claims for week ended June 3 - June 13, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST) ** India May WPI inflation - June 14, Friday (12:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. June U Mich Sentiment prelim - June 14, Friday (7:30 p.m. IST) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Sonia Cheema)