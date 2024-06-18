MUMBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is likely to hold its current trading range and move sideways this week, with the central bank's intervention expected to limit losses amid pressure on Asian currencies, while bonds may track moves in U.S. Treasuries.

The rupee closed at 83.5550 against the U.S. dollar on Friday, down 0.2% for the week and just shy of its record low of 83.5750 hit in April.

Indian financial markets were shut on Monday for a local holiday.

The dollar index rose week-on-week, while most Asian currencies slipped last week. Regular interventions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) across market segments last week helped the rupee remain above its lifetime low, traders said.

They expect the rupee to drift between 83.30 and 83.60 this week.

"The bump up in the dollar index and easing Asian currencies will keep depreciation bias on the rupee this week," but the RBI is expected to limit sharp swings, said Abhilash Koikkara, head of forex and commodities at Nuvama Professional Clients Group.

The focus this week will be on remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers as markets digest their hawkish interest rate projections, even as recent data has signaled that inflation is cooling in the world's largest economy.

Investors will also keep an eye on economic data, such as U.S. retail sales on Tuesday, and the Bank of England's policy decision on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Indian government bond yield ended at 6.9832%% on Friday, easing three basis points (bps), after rising the previous week.

Traders expect the benchmark yield to move in the 6.96%-7.04% range this week. They will also monitor U.S. yields and foreign flows as the deadline for inclusion in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index nears.

Bond yields declined last week, tracking a drop in U.S. yields, which eased after softer-than-expected inflation prints in the country boosted bets that the Fed will cut rates twice in 2024.

The 10-year U.S. yield dropped over 20 bps last week and was around the 4.25% mark, even as the Fed slashed its rate cut forecast to 25 bps for 2024, from 75 bps in March.

Separately, foreign inflows slowed but remained in positive territory, with traders anticipating a pick-up in bonds after they are included in the JPM index at the end of this month.

Traders will also remain focused on the minutes of the RBI's latest monetary policy meeting, due on Friday.

The central bank maintained status quo on policy rates and its stance earlier this month, while keeping the outlook on inflation unchanged and warned of persistent price pressures on food.

"We do believe central bank is in a position to continue to wait for more clarity on domestic and global factors to consider a rate cut and clarity on Fed outlook should be seen in that context," said A Prasanna, head of research at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, who believes the RBI could change its stance in the next two meetings. KEY EVENTS: ** U.S. May retail sales - June 18, Tuesday (6:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. May industrial production - June 18, Tuesday (6:45 p.m. IST) ** U.S. May housing starts - June 20, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. initial weekly jobless claims - week to June 10 - June 20, Thursday ** Bank of England interest rate decision - June 20, Thursday (4:30 p.m. IST)(Reuters poll - no change) ** U.S. June Philly Fed Business Index - June 20, Thursday (6:00 p.m. IST) ** Minutes of India's Monetary Policy Committee's June policy decision - June 21, Friday (5:00 p.m. IST) ** U.S. S&P Global June manufacturing, services and composite PMI - June 21, Friday (7:15 p.m. IST) ** U.S. May existing home sales - June 21, Friday (7:30 p.m. IST) (Reporting by Dharamraj Dhutia and Jaspreet Kalra; Editing by Sonia Cheema)