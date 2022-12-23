WEEKLY PREVIEW: Dates until 05 January 2023

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Economic and Financial Dates until Thursday, January 05: ^ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, THE 23. DECEMBER DATES BUSINESS --- DATES CONJUNCTURE 00:30 JPN: Consumer Prices 11/22 08:45 FRA: Producer Prices 11/22 09:00 SPA: GDP Q3 (detailed) 10:00 ITA: Producer and Consumer Confidence 12/22 14:30 USA: Durable Goods Orders 11/22 14:30 USA: Consumer Spending 11/12 15:00 BEL: Business Climate 12/22 16:00 USA: New Home Sales 11/22 16:00 USA: University of Michigan Sentiment Index 12/22 (2. Release) OTHER DATES --- NOTE GBR: Stock market shortened trading until 13:30 h USA: Bond market shortened trading until 20:00 h ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, THE 26TH. DECEMBER NOTE "Boxing Day" Stock exchanges closed in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and USA ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, 27. DECEMBER TERMS BUSINESS --- TERMS CONJUNCTURE 00:30 JPN: Unemployment Rate 11/22 00:50 JPN: Retail Sales 11/22 14:30 USA: Wholesale Inventories 11/22 14:30 USA: Trade Balance Advance Report 11/22 15:00 USA: FHFA House Price Index 10/22 16:00 USA: Richmond Fed manufacturing index 12/22 16:30 USA: Dallas Fed manufacturing 12/22 OTHER DATES --- NOTE Stock exchanges closed in Australia, UK and Hong Kong ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, THE 28TH. DECEMBER COMPANY DATES --- BUSINESS CYCLE DATES 00:50 JPN: Industrial Production 11/22 13:00 USA: MBA Mortgage Applications 16:00 USA: Pending Home Sales 11/22 22:30 USA: Api Crude Oil Inventories Data OTHER DATES --- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, DECEMBER 29 BUSINESS DATES --- BUSINESS CONJUNCTIONS 09:00 ESP: Retail Sales 11/22 10:00 EUR: ECB Money Supply M3 11/22 14:30 USA: Initial Jobless Claims 17:00 USA: EIA Crude Oil Inventory Data OTHER DATES --- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30. DECEMBER DATES BUSINESS --- DATES CONJUNCTURE 09:00 SPA: Consumer Prices (Preliminary) 12/22 15:45 USA: MNI Chicago Purchasing Managers Index 12/22 OTHER DATES --- NOTE DEU: Stock market shortened trading until 14.00 h GBR: Stock market shortened trading until 13.20 h KOR: Stock market closed ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, THE 31ST. DECEMBER TERMS BUSINESS --- TERMS CONJUNCTURE 02:30 CHN: Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index 12/22 OTHER TERMS --- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JANUARY 02. JANUARY DATES BUSINESS --- DATES CONJUNCTURE 02:45 CHN: Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index Manufacturing 12/29 09:15 ESP: Purchasing Managers' Index 12/22 09:45 ITA: Purchasing Managers' Index 12/22 09:50 FRA: Purchasing Managers' Index 12/22 (2nd release) 09:55 DEU: Purchasing Managers' Index 12/22 (2nd release) 10:00 EUR: Purchasing Managers' Index 12/22 (2nd release) OTHER DATES --- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JANUARY 03. JANUARY DATES BUSINESS --- DATES CONJUNCTURE 07:30 DEU: Consumer Prices North Rhine-Westphalia 12/22 09:55 DEU: Labor Market Data 12/22 10:00 DEU: Consumer Prices Bavaria, Brandenburg and Hesse 12/22 11:00 DEU: Consumer Prices Saxony 12/22 10:30 GBR: Purchasing Managers' Index Manufacturing 12/22 (2nd release). 14:00 DEU: Consumer Prices 12/22 (preliminary) 15:45 USA: Purchasing Managers' Index Manufacturing 12/22 (2. Publication) 16:00 USA: Construction Spending 11/22 DEU: Consumer Prices 12/22 OTHER DATES --- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 04. JANUARY DATES BUSINESS DEU: New Car Registrations 12/22 USA: Motor Vehicle Sales 12/22 DATES CONJUNCTURE 02:45 CHN: Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 08:45 FRA: Consumer Prices 12/22 (preliminary) 08:45 FRA: Consumer Confidence 12/22 09:15 SPA: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 09:45 ITA: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 09:50 FRA: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 (2nd release) 09:55 DEU: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 (2nd release) 09:55 FRA: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 (2nd release) 09:50 FRA: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 (2nd release). 09:55 DEU: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 (2nd release) 10:00 EUR: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 (2nd release) 13:00 MBA: Mortgage Applications 16:00 USA: ISM Index 12/22 20:00 USA: FOMC Meeting Minutes OTHER DATES --- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, JANUARY 05. JANUARY DATES BUSINESS USA: CES tech show (until 08/01) DATES CONJUNCTURE 08:00 DEU: Trade Balance 11/22 10:30 GBR: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 (2nd release) 11:00 EUR: Producer Prices 11/22 14:15 USA: ADP Labor Market Index 12/22 14:30 USA: Trade Balance 11/22 15:45 USA: Purchasing Managers' Index Services 12/22 (2nd release) OTHER DATES --- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ° All information has been researched with the utmost care. Nevertheless, dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the accuracy. All times are given in CET./bwi