WEEKLY TRADING REPORT
During the week of October 18, 2021 to October 22, 2021 total of MNT 2,001,016,461 worth of securities were traded through 5 trading sessions on the MSE.
1. STOCK TRADING:
Secondary market trading:
The total of 58 companies' 3,860,858 shares worth MNT 1,693,317,387 were traded.
Most actively traded stocks:
№
Symbol
Company name
Volume
Value
1
TNGR
Tengerleague media group
103,399
363,969,418
2
AARD
Ard financial group
30,212
283,707,555
3
APU
APU
161,972
225,685,206
4
ERDN
Erdene Resource Development Corporation
249,757
217,430,551
5
GOV
Gobi
284,843
89,499,971
6
MFC
Monos Foods
1,056,390
88,501,671
7
MNDL
Mandal insurance
794,448
81,241,235
8
TUM
Tumen shuvuut
168,596
62,129,504.90
9
BUN
Bulgan Undarga
370
57,983,700
10
ADB
Ard credit NBFI
207,735
43,617,880
Most active brokerage firms:
№
Symbol
Company name
Volume
Value
1
MNET
Ard securities
1,875,045
1,686,951,665
2
TTOL
Apex capital
1,407,430
490,481,844
3
MIBG
Mandal Capital Markets
512,617
295,414,723
4
BDSC
BiDiSec
420,711
280,396,146
5
GLMT
Golomt capital
1,742,382
269,162,517
6
TDB
TDB Capital
308,652
149,206,278
7
BUMB
Bumbat-Altai
611,779
138,783,300
8
ARD
Ulzii and Co capital
304,049
87,840,177
9
ZGB
Tavan Bogd Capital
163,744
52,429,335
10
GAUL
Gauli
25,726
24,155,229
Note: Total transaction includes buy and sell trades.
Block trading:
№
Date
Symbol
Company name
Per share price
Volume
Value
1
2021.10.19
TNGR
Tengerleague media group
3,416
93,793
320,396,888
2
2021.10.22
ONH
Undurkhaan
1,200
91,313
109,575,600
Total
185,106
429,972,488
2. CORPORATE BOND TRADING:
Secondary market trading:
During the period between October 18, 2021 and October 22, 2021, 293 bond worth MNT 42,770,281 were traded.
3. TRADING UNITS OF MUTUAL FUND
Secondary market trading:
On secondary market trading of closed-end investment fund, 302,300 units worth MNT 155,353,193 were traded.
№
Symbol
Fund unit
Volume
Value
1
MFG
Mandal Future Growth fund
117,771
116,508,611
2
XOC
National Privatization Fund
184,529
38,844,582
As of October 22, 2021, total market capitalization of MSE was MNT 4,869,153,629,610, the TOP-20 index increased by 0.48% to stand at 40276.51 units.
MONGOLIAN STOCK EXCHANGE
