WEEKLY TRADING REPORT

During the week of October 18, 2021 to October 22, 2021 total of MNT 2,001,016,461 worth of securities were traded through 5 trading sessions on the MSE.

1. STOCK TRADING:

Secondary market trading:

The total of 58 companies' 3,860,858 shares worth MNT 1,693,317,387 were traded.

Most actively traded stocks:

№ Symbol Company name Volume Value 1 TNGR Tengerleague media group 103,399 363,969,418 2 AARD Ard financial group 30,212 283,707,555 3 APU APU 161,972 225,685,206 4 ERDN Erdene Resource Development Corporation 249,757 217,430,551 5 GOV Gobi 284,843 89,499,971 6 MFC Monos Foods 1,056,390 88,501,671 7 MNDL Mandal insurance 794,448 81,241,235 8 TUM Tumen shuvuut 168,596 62,129,504.90 9 BUN Bulgan Undarga 370 57,983,700 10 ADB Ard credit NBFI 207,735 43,617,880

Most active brokerage firms:

№ Symbol Company name Volume Value 1 MNET Ard securities 1,875,045 1,686,951,665 2 TTOL Apex capital 1,407,430 490,481,844 3 MIBG Mandal Capital Markets 512,617 295,414,723 4 BDSC BiDiSec 420,711 280,396,146 5 GLMT Golomt capital 1,742,382 269,162,517 6 TDB TDB Capital 308,652 149,206,278 7 BUMB Bumbat-Altai 611,779 138,783,300 8 ARD Ulzii and Co capital 304,049 87,840,177 9 ZGB Tavan Bogd Capital 163,744 52,429,335 10 GAUL Gauli 25,726 24,155,229

Note: Total transaction includes buy and sell trades.

Block trading:

№ Date Symbol Company name Per share price Volume Value 1 2021.10.19 TNGR Tengerleague media group 3,416 93,793 320,396,888 2 2021.10.22 ONH Undurkhaan 1,200 91,313 109,575,600 Total 185,106 429,972,488

2. CORPORATE BOND TRADING:

Secondary market trading:

During the period between October 18, 2021 and October 22, 2021, 293 bond worth MNT 42,770,281 were traded.

3. TRADING UNITS OF MUTUAL FUND

Secondary market trading:

On secondary market trading of closed-end investment fund, 302,300 units worth MNT 155,353,193 were traded.

№ Symbol Fund unit Volume Value 1 MFG Mandal Future Growth fund 117,771 116,508,611 2 XOC National Privatization Fund 184,529 38,844,582

As of October 22, 2021, total market capitalization of MSE was MNT 4,869,153,629,610, the TOP-20 index increased by 0.48% to stand at 40276.51 units.

