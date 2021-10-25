Log in
WEEKLY TRADING REPORT

10/25/2021 | 12:34am EDT
During the week of October 18, 2021 to October 22, 2021 total of MNT 2,001,016,461 worth of securities were traded through 5 trading sessions on the MSE.

1. STOCK TRADING:

Secondary market trading:

The total of 58 companies' 3,860,858 shares worth MNT 1,693,317,387 were traded.

Most actively traded stocks:

Symbol Company name Volume Value
1 TNGR Tengerleague media group 103,399 363,969,418
2 AARD Ard financial group 30,212 283,707,555
3 APU APU 161,972 225,685,206
4 ERDN Erdene Resource Development Corporation 249,757 217,430,551
5 GOV Gobi 284,843 89,499,971
6 MFC Monos Foods 1,056,390 88,501,671
7 MNDL Mandal insurance 794,448 81,241,235
8 TUM Tumen shuvuut 168,596 62,129,504.90
9 BUN Bulgan Undarga 370 57,983,700
10 ADB Ard credit NBFI 207,735 43,617,880

Most active brokerage firms:

Symbol Company name Volume Value
1 MNET Ard securities 1,875,045 1,686,951,665
2 TTOL Apex capital 1,407,430 490,481,844
3 MIBG Mandal Capital Markets 512,617 295,414,723
4 BDSC BiDiSec 420,711 280,396,146
5 GLMT Golomt capital 1,742,382 269,162,517
6 TDB TDB Capital 308,652 149,206,278
7 BUMB Bumbat-Altai 611,779 138,783,300
8 ARD Ulzii and Co capital 304,049 87,840,177
9 ZGB Tavan Bogd Capital 163,744 52,429,335
10 GAUL Gauli 25,726 24,155,229

Note: Total transaction includes buy and sell trades.

Block trading:

Date Symbol Company name Per share price Volume Value
1 2021.10.19 TNGR Tengerleague media group 3,416 93,793 320,396,888
2 2021.10.22 ONH Undurkhaan 1,200 91,313 109,575,600
Total 185,106 429,972,488

2. CORPORATE BOND TRADING:

Secondary market trading:

During the period between October 18, 2021 and October 22, 2021, 293 bond worth MNT 42,770,281 were traded.

3. TRADING UNITS OF MUTUAL FUND

Secondary market trading:

On secondary market trading of closed-end investment fund, 302,300 units worth MNT 155,353,193 were traded.

Symbol Fund unit Volume Value
1 MFG Mandal Future Growth fund 117,771 116,508,611
2 XOC National Privatization Fund 184,529 38,844,582

As of October 22, 2021, total market capitalization of MSE was MNT 4,869,153,629,610, the TOP-20 index increased by 0.48% to stand at 40276.51 units.

MONGOLIAN STOCK EXCHANGE

Disclaimer

MSE - Mongolian Stock Exchange published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 04:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS