WEF looking beyond Davos for 2021 summit: papers

09/22/2020 | 08:39am EDT
2020 World Economic Forum in Davos

Organisers of the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual gathering of business and political leaders are looking beyond the traditional mountaintop venue of Davos for next year's summit, Swiss newspapers reported on Tuesday.

The Suedostschweiz and Blick newspapers cited hoteliers and tourism officials as saying they had been informed by the WEF that the event would not take place in Davos next year because of logistical issues.

The WEF said last month the summit had been called off for the normal January slot due to the coronavirus pandemic, with plans to reschedule the event to early next summer.

A WEF spokesman said the Geneva-based organisation was not commenting on the topic for now because no decision has yet been made. It would announce additional information on the 2021 annual meeting in the weeks ahead.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Nick Macfie)

