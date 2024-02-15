WELLS FARGO SHARES RISE 4.8% AFTER OFFICE OF COMPTROLLER OF CURRENCY (OCC) TERMINATES A CONSENT ORDER IT ISSUED IN 2016 REGARDING SALES PRACTICES MISCONDUCT
