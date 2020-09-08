Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP DIVERSIFIES WITH LAUNCH OF WESLEY MUTUAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Financial Group, LLC (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, is diversifying its business with the launch today of a new company, Wesley Mutual, LLC, that will focus on providing final expense and life insurance products. Matt Rettick, a 31-year veteran of the insurance and financial services industry, will lead the new company.

“Over the past decade, we’ve built a brand that stands for quality and trust as we’ve assisted more than 15,000 consumers in escaping from crippling timeshare agreements,” said WFG Founder and CEO Chuck McDowell. “Helping others is at the core of what we do. As with timeshares, the expenses related to the death of a loved one can have devastating financial consequences for those left behind. By providing final expense insurance, we can provide peace-of-mind for families so they can focus on grieving their loss.”

Wesley Mutual will offer final expense insurance that covers not only the costs associated with a funeral but also a range of expenses – from unpaid debt and medical bills to probate fees and any other expenses the family may want to apply the tax-free funds to. The company will also offer a range of life insurance plans and programs.

“Wesley has a well-earned reputation for being a consumer advocate, so this is a natural extension of the business,” said Rettick. “We’re working with the best-of-best insurance companies in the industry, so we are able to provide a variety of solutions to meet the individual needs for our clients. We believe Wesley Mutual will be quickly establish itself as a leader in this segment.”

Prior to joining Wesley Mutual, Rettick most recently served as President of Cool Springs Financial Group, LLC, the nation’s leading premium financing life insurance agency. Previously, he founded and funded two registered investment advisory firms, Brookstone Capital Management and Virtue Capital Management, as well as a broker dealer, Center Street Securities. He was also the founder and CEO of Covenant Reliance Producers LLC, which later became Virtue Advisors. In addition to his professional experience, Rettick is a sought-after speaker and author of financial-related books and educational curriculum.

“We needed someone with a depth of experience and who was respected in the financial and insurance sectors to ensure we successfully launch Wesley Mutual,” said McDowell. “I’ve known Matt for quite some time and he was the first person I reached out to. I’m confident he will lead us to an industry-leading position in short order.”

The company, based in Franklin, Tenn., has launched with an initial focus on the Tennessee market with plans to expand nationwide in the near future. More information can be found at www.WesleyMutual.com.  

About Wesley Financial Group, LLC

Wesley Financial Group CEO Chuck McDowell successfully fought against the largest timeshare company in federal court for the right to help timeshare owners that feel they have been misled. WFG has successfully eliminated millions of dollars in timeshare debt for its clients. or more information, visit: timesharecancellations.com. 

Mike Alday
WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP
615-791-1535 ext. 122
mike@aldaypr.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:16pVICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES : Portfolio Company Receives Brazilian ANVISA Approval for Sale & Use of Safetest  Covid-19 Antibody Test for the Country of Brazil
AQ
02:16pE W SCRIPPS : Scripps finalizes third major retransmission contract of 2020 with Dish Network renewal
PR
02:15pCountryside Welcomes New Farmers to Cuyahoga Valley National Park
PU
02:15pUPDATED : Protecting seller performance during carrier delays - extended through September Updated: Protecting seller performance during carrier delays - extended through September As a follow up to our recent announcement about extending Seller Protections through September we want to clarify what protections are in place: We ar...
PU
02:13pVOLVO B : Receives a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
02:12pNearly $150 Million in Cash Won During WSOP Online Series 2020
BU
02:12pRondo-Pak, Joint Venture with Körber Pharma Group, Names President
BU
02:12pBudweiser, Stella Brewer Searches for Its Next CEO
DJ
02:11pHSBC : AI-based forecasting tool reduces cash replenishment trips
AQ
02:11pASIAN MINERAL RESOURCES : Grants Share Options
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Receives Volume Production Order for TrustedBio Sensors from Tier 1 Ca..
2APPLE INC. : APPLE INC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Sell rating
3TELEFONICA S.A. : TIM, Telefonica and Claro get preferential status in bid for Oi's mobile assets -filing
4HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : Investors cheer as GM, Nikola join forces to build electric trucks
5INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC : INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE : Doorstep lender International Personal F..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group