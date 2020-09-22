22ND SEPTEMBER 2020

WEST NEWTON OPERATIONS UPDATE

Rathlin Energy (UK) Limited is pleased to provide an update on the activities at the West Newton B site. All operations are being conducted in accordance with Covid-19 related restrictions.





The drilling and setting of conductor casing are complete and the conductor rig was demobilised from site last week. The steel conductor casing was set at a depth of 74 metres, in the Cretaceous chalk and cemented in place. The conductor provides a stable base for the main drilling rig as well as protection for the surface formations during the main drilling operation.





All permits and permissions are in place to commence the main drilling operations and any pre-operational conditions have been satisfied.





On Tuesday 22 September 2020, the main drilling rig and associated equipment commenced mobilisation to site.





The equipment will be rigged-up over a period of one (1) to two (2) weeks prior to drilling operations commencing. The borehole will be drilled to an approximate depth of 2,000 metres and shall take six (6) to ten (10) weeks to complete. Drilling will continue 24 hours a day. Once completed, the drilling rig will be demobilised from the site over a period of approximately one (1) week.





Site access throughout drilling operations will be required 24-hours a day, seven days a week but most deliveries shall be planned for daytime hours. Access changes to nearby roads, agreed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council, will remain in effect. The site will have a manned security presence 24-hours a day, seven days a week.





The West Newton B-1 well is targeting the same conventional reservoirs in the Kirkham Abbey and Cadeby carbonate formations that were encountered in the recently drilled WNA-2 well.





The rock samples and other data acquired during the drilling of WNB-1 will inform a subsequent programme of well testing to establish the well's productive capability and any future drilling operations.