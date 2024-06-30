WESTJET- HAS CANCELLED A TOTAL OF 407 FLIGHTS TO MAINTAIN STABILITY ACROSS ITS REMAINING OPERATION.
Visa, Mastercard can likely handle settlement much bigger than $30 billion, judge says
US army awards Lockheed Martin $4.5 billion multi-year Patriot Missiles contract
Ford expects profitable $30,000 EV in two and a half years, CNBC reports
North Korea blames South Korea, U.S. and Japan ties as Asian version of NATO
US prosecutors meeting with Boeing, crash victims as criminal charging decision looms, sources say
