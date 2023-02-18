Advanced search
WFP boss says renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa

02/18/2023 | 06:27am EST
MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) -

The head of the U.N. food agency warned on Saturday that failure to renew a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia would be catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, World Food Programme (WFP) boss David Beasley said that the initiative's current grain flows were still falling well short of the needs of poorer countries. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
