WFP boss says renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) -
The head of the U.N. food agency warned on Saturday that
failure to renew a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled
Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia would be
catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine.
Speaking in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of
the Munich Security Conference, World Food Programme (WFP) boss
David Beasley said that the initiative's current grain flows
were still falling well short of the needs of poorer countries.
(Reporting by John Irish; editing by Jason Neely)