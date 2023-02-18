Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

WFP boss warns of bottlenecks in northwest Syria, cash running out

02/18/2023 | 06:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Local authorities in northwestern Syria are not giving the required access to the U.N. food agency, the head of the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Saturday, warning that the agency only had money left for about 60 days in its earthquake response programme.

"The Syrian and Turkish governments are really cooperating and are giving us the access we need to cross the border, but the problems we are running into is the cross-line operations into northwest Syria where the northwestern Syrian authorities are not giving us the access we need," WFP Director David Beasley told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

"That is bottlenecking our operations. That has to get fixed straight away." (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
07:01aTaiwan says crashed balloon was used for weather monitoring
RE
07:00aWFP boss criticises northwestern Syrian authorities for slowing quake aid
RE
06:48aPowerful Tunisian trade union defies president with mass protests
RE
06:46aRussia to undock damaged module from space station on Sunday -agencies
RE
06:35aBlasts hit west Ukraine after Russia fires four missiles, officials say
RE
06:35aUK's Sunak discusses Ukraine's long-term needs with Germany's Scholz
RE
06:28aEU eyes joint arms buying to help Ukraine
RE
06:27aWFP boss says renewing Black Sea grain deal critical for Africa
RE
06:27aWfp chief says "love it or hate it" there is no alternative to r…
RE
06:27aWfp chief says africa in very fragile situation, 50 mln people k…
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese officials arrive in Taiwan on first post-pandemic visit
2U.S. VP Harris agrees to be 'closely aligned' on China with Macron, Sch..
3Brazil Supreme Court rules Bayer must return $252 million in GMO soy ro..
4WFP CHIEF SAYS AFRICA IN VERY FRAGILE SITUATION, 50 MLN PEOPLE K…
5Ukraine foreign minister discusses future tank supplies with Rheinmetal..

HOT NEWS