WFP boss warns of bottlenecks in northwest Syria, cash running out

MUNICH, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Local authorities in
northwestern Syria are not giving the required access to the
U.N. food agency, the head of the World Food Programme (WFP)
said on Saturday, warning that the agency only had money left
for about 60 days in its earthquake response programme.
"The Syrian and Turkish governments are really cooperating
and are giving us the access we need to cross the border, but
the problems we are running into is the cross-line operations
into northwest Syria where the northwestern Syrian authorities
are not giving us the access we need," WFP Director David
Beasley told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security
Conference.
"That is bottlenecking our operations. That has to get fixed
straight away."
