STORY: The World Food Programme hopes to resume some food aid distribution in Ethiopia as soon as next month, a senior WFP official said on Monday (June 19).

But that is once the United Nations agency has received greater control over who receives the assistance.

The WFP paused food aid to the northern Tigray region in May and then to all of Ethiopia this month in response to the widespread theft of donations.

In both cases, the announcements came just after the United States said it was doing the same.

Neither the WFP nor the U.S. Agency for International Development have said who benefited from the theft of donations.

But an internal briefing by a group of foreign donors said USAID believed some food had gone to Ethiopian military units.

Ethiopia's army has denied receiving stolen food. The government has said it is investigating but also criticized the aid cuts, saying they would deepen a humanitarian crisis.

More than 20 million people need assistance in Ethiopia.

That's largely due to the Horn of Africa's worst drought in decades and a two-year civil war in Tigray.

Valerie Guarnieri, WFP assistant executive director for program and policy development, said assistance in Tigray and refugee camps could resume by the second half of July.

But she added that the agency wanted to reduce the authority of local and regional government officials to decide who qualified for food aid.

"We would want to have much more direct involvement ourselves", she said.

Guarnieri also defended the approach taken by the WFP.

She said a "rather drastic step" was required to achieve "the kind of reforms" that would ensure donations were getting to the people who need them most.